Talley Lawson signs with Johnson University

Meigs County's Talley Lawson (second from left) signs to continue her education and basketball career at Johnson University during a ceremony Friday at Meigs County High School. Seated, from left: Marla Lawson, mother; Marty Lawson, father; and Toryn Lawson, sister. Standing, from left: Johnson assistant coach JJ Martin, Meigs assistant coach Bryson Baker, Meigs head coach Derika Jenkins, Johnson head coach Bryon Lawhon, Johnson assistant Wisdom Martin and Johnson associate head coach James Black.

 Gabriel Garcia | The Daily Post-Athenian

