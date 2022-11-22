DECATUR – Talley Lawson has already been instrumental in one successful rebuild in high school, and she seeks to be just as key a part of a still-building college basketball program.
The Meigs County senior standout signed a letter of intent to continue her education and basketball career at Johnson University in Knoxville during a signing ceremony Friday at Meigs County High School.
Lawson selected Johnson, which competes in the NAIA’s Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC), over nearby conference opponent Tennessee Wesleyan, which had extended the initial offer before Johnson followed up with its own.
A visit to the campus in Knoxville was all Lawson needed to make her decision.
“And when I went up to visit there I just felt like that was the place for me,” said Lawson, who intends to major in life sciences with the aim of going to veterinary school. “Their facility is just really nice and everything is new and I really like the coach (Bryan Lawhon) because he is really passionate about what he does.
“The campus is really nice, and it’s very organized. And I like how the dorms are and just everything about it, really. But the facility, like the basketball gym and everything, they have a great workout program, so everything was just great.”
Her first two years at Meigs, Lawson was behind a group of seniors who had led the Lady Tigers to a TSSAA state tournament appearance and three straight district championships and two straight region titles. With the graduation of those seniors, then-new head coach Derika Jenkins, succeeding Jason Powell, faced something of a rebuild project.
Lawson helped make that task easier for Jenkins and the Lady Tigers. Lawson earned All-District 3-2A honors as a junior last season, which Meigs finished with an 18-12 overall record. The Lady Tigers finished second in the district during the regular season, third in the district tournament and reached the Region 2-2A semifinals.
“She actually brought a lot to the program. She is going to be missed,” said Jenkins, now in her second season as the Meigs head coach. “Energy, just being a leader on the floor, things that we ask, she tries to do. So she’ll be missed.
“The fact that she’s a go-getter. We can get her the basketball. She’s looking to create, drive, dish and can even hit the shots. So we’ll miss the whole combination of what she brings to the Lady Tigers.”
That record of success for Lawson and for the Lady Tigers caught the attention of Johnson head coach Bryon Lawhon in putting together his first recruiting class there.
“What we looked for when we recruited this class, it’s our first class at Johnson, we wanted to bring in kids who knew how to win and come from winning programs,” said Lawhon, who was present at Lawson’s signing. “And she’s done that. She has come from a program that’s winning. She knows how to come in and compete and knows how to play ball.”
Lawhon expects Lawson will be able to play at point guard, shooting guard or small forward at any given point in games.
“She could play three positions, we believe, the one, two or three for us,” Lawhon said. “We expect her to come in and compete every single day and just make us better in practice. And then in games come in and just whatever role at that time comes in, carry that through.”
Lawson’s demeanor on the court is also something Lawhon believes will make her an asset at Johnson.
“She plays with a calm about herself. She doesn’t get too high, she doesn’t get too low,” Lawhon said. “I think the skill that she brings is as much mental as it is basketball. But the basketball side of it, she handles the basketball well, she knows how to make plays, and she’ll make the right play, whether it be knock down a shot when it’s open or go make a play for her teammates.
“She has a very high basketball IQ, and that is something that is invaluable at our level because I don’t have to teach when they get there. So her coming in knowing how to play and being able to knock down shots and making the right plays, it’s going to be big for us.”
Because of the high tempo Johnson will play under Lawhon, Lawson believes her versatility can get her on the court more easily, since she can fit in to multiple lineups.
“I think that will help me a lot just because he said we’re going to have a lot of girls and he’s just going to rotate us in and out because the way we play is very fast,” Lawson said. “And so I think doing that is just going to be good because he can play me with any group.”
Before heading to Knoxville, however, Lawson has some business with the Lady Tigers to take care of for her senior season – which includes gunning for a certain rival in Columbia blue that is heavily favored to win District 3-2A and Region 2-2A this season. Lawson believes Meigs can spoil McMinn Central’s aspirations there.
“First I want to beat Central, obviously,” Lawson said. “But I want to get first in the district and hopefully first in the region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.