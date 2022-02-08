HARRIMAN — A few too many plays went against Mountain View late with state in its sights.
Two turnovers and two missed shots in the last minute of the Section 2-A tournament championship game doomed the Lady Tigers to a season-ending 37-34 loss to Oneida on Saturday at Harriman High School.
The defeat left Mountain View one win short of what could’ve been its first TMSAA state tournament appearance, a heartbreaking end to an accomplished season for the Lady Tigers.
“The girls, they rose above my expectations all year,” said Lady Tigers coach Jeff Eddington. “They all played well, and we just came up a shot or two late and we ran into foul trouble.”
It was a season for Mountain View that included a county championship, which had ended fellow McMinn Central feeder Englewood’s five-year county reign.
“We had a great season, and being able to beat Englewood was something, for us,” Eddington said.
And faced off against the Oneida team that had eliminated Englewood two days before, Mountain View fell behind 7-2 in the first quarter, but a 6-0 run with baskets from Macy Knox, Maddie Kirkpatrick and Gabbi Cresswell surged the Lady Tigers briefly ahead before the opening period ended in a 9-9 tie.
The second quarter featured six lead changes before Mountain View took a 17-16 lead into halftime, helped by three straight Kali Miller field goals.
Oneida took the lead for good in the middle of the third quarter, which ended with the Lady Tigers trailing 27-25. The Lady Indians inched their lead to as much as 31-25, but Kirkpatrick made three straight baskets to bring Mountain View within 33-31.
But an Oneida putback, then a steal-and-score, put the Lady Tigers behind 37-32. Brylee Cooley’s transition layup with 55.1 seconds left closed Mountain View within three points again, but another turnover on a tie-up and then a missed desperation three ended their season.
Kirkpatrick, who was named to the All-Tournament team, led Mountain View with 15 points. Knox and Miller finished with six points each, Cresswell five and Cooley two.
Larissa Jones scored 17 points, mostly in the post, to lead Oneida to the win and the Class A state tournament.
