Sometimes life presents a unique opportunity and one has to grab that chance and see what happens.
That was the case for Shawn and Heather Lingerfelt and now they own a golf course.
The Lingerfelts recently purchased the old Rock Springs Golf Course and have renamed it Mouse Creek Golf Course after the creek that runs through it.
The Lingerfelts closed on the course last Wednesday. Heather Lingerfelt said that if somebody had asked her if they would own a golf course in June, she would have said no.
But things changed.
“This was not part of our plans,” Heather Lingerfelt said. “Our son (Brayden) called and said we should buy this course. Once they dropped the price we started thinking more seriously about it.
“We said if God keeps opening doors for us we will keep going. Things kept going well and now we are golf course owners.”
Lingerfelt was asked why they decided to buy the golf course.
“We see a lot of potential here,” she said. “The designers did a great job in 1997 (when the course was built). It’s off Highway 11. It just has a lot of potential.”
The course is a par-64, 18-hole executive course. Lingerfelt said that while those who want to play just nine holes can do so, it is a full 18-hole course with par 3s, par 4s and par 5s.
The course and clubhouse facilities are in good shape, Lingerfelt said, but the family does plan on some changes, especially in the clubhouse.
“Our No. 1 priority is the carpet and flooring,” Lingerfelt said. “We are ripping out the carpet and if that goes quickly then the outside will be pretty quick too.”
There is also a plan to open a community room.
“We are going to have a banquet hall,” Lingerfelt said. “We don’t want it to be that formal, so we are going to call it the Lee Room. It’s named after my husband’s side of the family going back four generations.
“We want it to be a place were members or the public can play 18 and then come watch a little football on football Saturday. It will just be a place that the (golf) community can come and visit for awhile.”
It will also be a place for events and functions. The Lingerfelts do plan to apply for liquor license so that the clubhouse can have a bar.
“It will probably take a couple of months for most of the facelift to take place,” Lingerfelt said. “The course is in good shape, it just needs a little TLC (tender loving care).”
One of the former owners is a certified PGA golf instructor and will be staying on to provide lessons. Mouse Creek is also the new home course of the Meigs County golf team.
The Lingerfelts’ son played golf at McMinn Central and he is currently taking Penn State’s online Golf Course and Sports Turf Management course and will help the family with that expertise. There are also a lot of other sources of information and helping hands, which is invaluable as the family has never operated a golf course before and appreciates the help.
“We are blessed to have so many assets to help us,” Lingerfelt said. “We have a lot of family members helping. The former grounds crew is staying. We have friends who know something about turf management and things like that helping us.”
Everything has been going well so far, Lingerfelt said, and the course has been busy. There was a tournament on Sunday and also a Memorial Day tournament on Monday.
Lingerfelt said the biggest challenge has been simply to get the word out about the course.
“We are fully open right now,” Lingerfelt said. “Some people think we are only a nine-hole course, but we are a full-18 hole executive course.”
The course opens each day at 7:30 a.m. and the last cart must be in by 8:30 p.m.
The course has a website at mousecreekgolfcourse.com and also has a Facebook page.
