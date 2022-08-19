Cherokees dismiss Chargers in Black & Blue Game By Gabriel Garcia Sports Writer Gabriel Garcia Sports Writer Author email Aug 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Editor's Note This story will be updated through the night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McMinn County led 43-0 at halftime on the way to a 50-0 dismissal of McMinn Central in the Black & Blue Game on Friday at Cherokee Stadium.It was the Cherokees' eighth straight win and fifth straight shutout of the Chargers in the rivalry series.Both teams are on the road next Friday, with McMinn traveling to Cleveland and Central kicking off at Tellico Plains. Trending Recipe Videos Email: gabriel.garcia@dailypostathenian.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcminn County Sport Halftime Dismissal Shutout Charger Series Game Gabriel Garcia Sports Writer Author email Follow Gabriel Garcia Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Chargers, Tigers win, JV Cherokees tie in Polk County jamboree Police reports for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 Cherokees could face test in trenches from Chargers' size, experience Police reports for Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 Boating fatality on Parksville Lake in Polk County Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
