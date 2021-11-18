DECATUR — Meigs County started off the 2021 basketball season with a split.
The Lady Tigers started off against stiff competition, facing a White County team that went 25-7 last season, including a 16-point win over McMinn County.
The Lady Tigers, despite losing all five starters off last year’s squad, competed with the Lady Warriors early on and trailed by only two points after the first quarter. But then the proverbial wheels fell off after that as the Lady Tigers lost 74-38.
“We played with them early,” Coach Dericka Jenkins said. “We did what we needed to do. We took care of the ball and all the things we need to do. But then we stopped doing the little things we need to do to be successful. We didn’t block out the whole game and we couldn’t keep them off the boards.”
The Tigers, on the other hand, ran away with a 79-45 victory over Tennessee Christian Preparatory School out of Cleveland.
“I thought we really hustled hard and we got a lot of kids some minutes,” Coach Sammy Perkinson said. “Now, we kicked the ball around a little bit, but that’s going to happen sometimes on the first day, especially since our footballers have probably touched a basketball for just one day. We’ve got a ways to go on defense, but the best thing is that we have some depth. We can run, and run, and run and then take them out for two minutes and put them back out there. If everyone will just buy in I think we are going to be OK.”
The Lady Tigers (0-1) and Tigers (1-0) will host Harriman on Thursday at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Harriman boys have a 6’7” sophomore who is reportedly an NCAA Division I recruit.
Every time White County, who had a size advantage, got up by four, Meigs would cut that lead in half with a bucket.
Down 19-15 near the end of the first quarter, Julia Howard made a basket off an assist from Lawson. But the Lady Warriors added a free throw and led 20-17 going to the second quarter.
That’s when things went downhill for the Lady Tigers.
Swafford hit a shot early in the second period to cut White County’s lead to 20-19, but the Lady Warriors outscored Meigs 15-2 over the next five minutes with a three by White County putting Meigs behind 35-21 with 2:17 left in the half.
The half ended with White County ahead 45-24.
Howard, Swafford, Lawson and Alisa Carroll each scored in the third quarter, but Meigs trailed 55-30 going to the fourth and the Lady Warriors cruised to the 74-38 victory.
Swafford led the Lady Tigers with 13 points while Howard finished with nine points and Lawson had eight.
Later, already up 14-9, Meigs went on a 6-0 run to end the first quarter with a trey by Ethan Meadows and three-point play by Alex Schaumburg and Meigs led 20-9 after the first quarter.
The Tigers contined to pad their lead in the second quarter with Armour, Jackson Shaver, Cole Owens, Schaumburg and Levi Caldwell all scoring. Matthew Boshears hit a last-second shot to end the half to give Meigs a 44-21 lead.
The second half went much the same way as the Tigers continued to score, though both teams had trouble turning the ball over.
Meigs led 65-36 after the third quarter and coasted to a 79-45 victory.
Owens led Meigs with 20 points while Shaumburg finished with 13. Armour finished with 12 points and Caldwell chipped in 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.