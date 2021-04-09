MADISONVILLE — The McMinn Central softball team lost 21-0 in three innings on Thursday at Sequoyah.
The District 5-AA first-place team scored 15 runs in the first inning alone and added six more in the second inning. Sequoyah only needed to get five hits for the game, with the Lady Chargers committing four errors, issuing 13 walks, hitting eight batters with pitches and tossing six wild pitches. Meanwhile, Central did not get a hit.
The Lady Chargers are back in action 5:30 p.m. Monday at home against Copper Basin.
