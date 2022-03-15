McMinn County defeated rival McMinn Central 10-0 in five innings in the season opener for both squads on Monday.
The Cherokees gave up just one hit and cranked out 11 of their own. The game was competitive in most of the innings, but the Lady Cherokees put up seven runs in the third to gain a comfortable advantage.
“It’s aways good to start the season 1-0,” McMinn Coach Mark Rogers said. “McKenie (Wall), a sophomore, pitched great and threw a one-hitter. Any time you pitch like that you are usually going to win the game. It was a good win for us to open the season.”
While the final score didn’t indicate it, the Lady Chargers were competitive except for one inning. Other than the seven-inning third, Central gave up just two runs in the first and one in the fourth.
Central’s pitching even drew praise from McMinn’s Rogers, saying while in years past Central may have given up a few runs solely on walks, but this time his team had to swing the bats to win the game.
Freshmen Lauren Peterson and Bella Hall pitched for the Lady Chargers.
Central also did not commit any errors. The only issue Central had on Monday was offensive production.
“I was disappointed with our hitting,” Central Coach Britt Shaw. “But overall, we were better. We made our routine plays that we are expected to make. We pitched well, though we put a few in bad locations and we paid for it.”
McMinn is set to host Sequoyah on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., Sweetwater at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and will take part in the Tiger Classic over the weekend at Athens Regional Park.
Central is scheduled to face Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy on Tuesday, but that game could be changed. Central will open the district schedule on Monday at Sweetwater. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
McMinn 10, Central 0 (5 innings)
The Lady Cherokees pushed across two runs in the top of the second inning.
Lexi Cooley doubled to center field and Taylor Hancock, who had singled earlier in the inning, scored. Then Sadie Brazzell grounded out, but Cooley scored on the play.
McMinn’s big inning came in the third as the Lady Cherokees struck for seven runs.
Hancock led things off with a one-out single and she scored on a double by Sierra Tate. Cooley then doubled home Tate and McMinn led 4-0.
Brazzell then slammed a home run to center field to make it 6-0.
Addie Benton and Reagan Wade then hit back-to-back singles. After the second out of the inning, Ama Grimmett singled home Benton and Wade to give McMinn an 8-0 advantage.
The Lady Cherokees later made it 9-0 on a single by Hancock to score Grimmett.
Wade hit a solo home run in the fourth that hit the upper half of the indoor practice facility wall in right field. That made it 10-0.
Central’s Jayme Tiberio broke up the no-hitter by leading off the fifth with a single to center. McMinn then got one out and ended the game on a double play.
McMinn finished with 11 hits and made one error. Hancock went 3-for-3 while Tate and Cooley each went 2-for-3.
Brazzell led the Lady Cherokees with three RBIs while Cooley and Grimmett each had two. Hancock, Tate and Wade each drove in one run.
In extra base hits, Brazzell and Wade each hit home runs while Cooley hit two doubles and Tate had one. Cooley also stole a pair of bases and Hancock swiped one.
Wall pitched five innings for the Lady Cherokees, giving up one hit while striking out three and walking two to pick up the win.
For the Lady Chargers, Tiberio had Central’s only hit. Peterson and Cadence Breeden each drew walks.
Peterson threw the first three innings for Central. She had a solid outing other than the third inning.
Hall finished the game, pitching one inning and giving up one run on one hit. She struck out one.
