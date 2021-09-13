BENTON — The Chargers, so close to victories the last two weeks, got that coveted first win on Friday.
McMinn Central used an efficient offense and a dominating defense to come away with its first win of the year with a 21-3 victory over old rival Polk County.
“I’m excited for them,” Central Coach Matt Moody said. “I’m proud of their effort and all the hard work they put in. It was nice to see them get a reward for their hard work. I’m really proud of our entire team.”
The Chargers’ defense held the Wildcats to just 123 yards of total offense and just 2.26 rushing yards per attempt.
“Coming into the game we saw that they had run the ball really well in their previous two games,” Moody said. “So we wanted to stop the run and make them one dimensional. Our guys were in great position and they swarmed to the ball. They did a great job.”
With the running game shut down, Polk went through the air. Though the Wildcats hit one long pass down the sideline and another pass across the middle, that was about all the big plays Polk could muster in the passing game.
Longtime assistant coach Kim Gossett also praised the Chargers’ defense.
“That was one of the best defensive peformances we’ve had in the last 10 years. Probably the last time we had a defensive performance like that was maybe back in 2014. This is the best performance we’ve had since 2014.”
Among the defensive plays Central made was a scoop and score off a fumble by lineman Clint Roberts.
Offensively, the Chargers made their share of big plays as well. The short passing game was working for Central with eight Chargers catching passes. Central also averaged five yards a carry on the ground.
“I thought Novice Cox played really well for us. It isn’t often that we throw the ball 31 times, but he did a great job,” Moody said. “I’m proud of Jyrell (Arnwine). He’s not 100%, but he played well for us. Of course, Darius (Carden) was Darius. He had another great game. We have to be creative in different ways to get him the ball. Also Gabe Masingale, a basketball player who just came out for football this week, had two big catches for us.”
What is not shown in the stats, however, is the job a patchwork offensive line did.
Trent Lee, a backup quarterback, played center for the Chargers. Central’s starting center was going to be out so Moody called him up on a Tuesday after practice and asked if he would try to play center, a position he has never played, and he said OK. He had one day of practice before the game at Polk.
“I thought he played great, both snapping the ball in the shotgun – which isn’t easy to do – and blocking,” Moody said. “Isaiah Edmonds, a linebacker, and Landon Watkins both played on the offensive line. Clint Roberts played on the offensive line too and none of them had played on the O-line before.”
Moody said he expects at least some of the regular offensive linemen back this week as Central will host region opponent Brainerd for Homecoming on Friday.
“I told them to enjoy this win, but next week we have to move on to Brainerd,” Moody said. “They play hard and they are really, really athletic. We will have to make sure we are where we are supposed to be defensively and be good open-field tacklers.”
Central defeated Brainerd 26-22 last season on the road.
The only significant injury that Central disclosed was that receiver and defensive back McCain Baker broke his fibula on a kickoff.
“We were hoping it was just a high ankle sprain, but he broke it,” Moody said. “He will probably be out five or six weeks.”
One player that came back from the injured list was Arnwine, who had injured his ankle in the preseason. While not 100% yet, Arnwine was second on the team in rushing against Polk.
The day did not start off well for the Chargers as they had a solid opening drive stopped by an interception.
Polk then marched down the field with the help of a long pass completion and a Central penalty. Then the Chargers’ defense came through again with a stop on 4th and 2.
Neither side could put the ball into the end zone until late in the second quarter.
The Chargers used passes from Cox to Carden and runs by Cox, Blake Elrod and Hunter Cook to move the ball down inside the Polk 5.
Facing 3rd and goal from the 2, Cox hit Carden on a slant for the score with 18 seconds left in the half. Cooper Solsbee’s extra point gave Central a 7-0 lead at the break.
The Chargers added to their score with 3:59 left in the third quarter when Roberts scooped up a fumble and rumbled 13 yards for the touchdown to put Central ahead 14-0 late in the third.
Polk returned the ensuing kickoff all the way back to the Central 16, but the Chargers’ defense again held and forced a field goal.
Up 14-3 in the fourth quarter, the Chargers struck again after a long drive on a 10-yard run by Cook to expand their lead to 21-3 with just over a minute to play.
Cox hit Masingale on a big fourth down and long conversion during the drive and both Arnwine and Cook had solid runs.
Cox completed 17 out of 31 pass attempts for 150 yards and a touchdown along with two interceptions.
Central rushed for 186 yards on 37 attempts. Cox led the Chargers with 73 yards on 12 attempts while Arnwine had 12 carries for 56 yards.
Cook gained 43 yards on seven rushes while Carden gained 14 yards on five carries.
Carden led Central in receiving with seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. Arnwine caught three passes for 33 yards while Masingale gained 24 yards on two catches. Bay Harbison caught three passes for 17 yards.
Central gained 336 yards of offense.
Defensively, the Chargers held Polk to just 52 yards rushing and 123 yards of offense.
