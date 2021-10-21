ETOWAH – Visiting Englewood swept its basketball games against Etowah City on Tuesday.
Englewood's girls defeated Etowah 52-16. Leading scores for the Lady Rams were Melea Masingale with 12, Lily Graves with 11 and Lily Wright with 10.
Leading Etowah City were Madi Deakin with 8, Payton Dixon with 4 and Lily Plemons with 4.
The Englewood boys defeated Etowah City 45-12. The high scorers for Englewood were Landin McInturff with 16 points and Samuel Miller with 10 points.
The high scorer for Etowah City was Ryder Moses with 5 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.