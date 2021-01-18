MADISONVILLE - Meigs Middle School split a pair of games at Madisonville on Friday.
The Tigers defeated Madisonville 40-23. Daylen Spradling led the Tigers with 19 points and Tuff Ricer scored with 15.
The Lady Tigers fell 42-30. Lila Brown finished with 14 points for Meigs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.