LIVINGSTON — The best team doesn’t always win.
McMinn Central fell 1-0 in Saturday’s substate game at Livingston Academy, falling one step short of reaching the state tournament despite being the more dangerous team.
The Chargerettes outshot Livingston 17-8 and Livingston’s only really dangerous shot was the one that found the back of the net.
“It’s frustrating,” Central Coach Travis Tuggle said. “I thought we were the better team. We outshot them something like 17-8 or 17-9. Their goal was the only real good shot they had, and that was because of a mistake we made.”
But Tuggle was also complimentary of Livingston.
“They were good hosts,” Tuggle said. “I thought we were more skilled than they were. They packed it in and were just hoping to clear it up to one of their forwards. And it didn’t really work except the one time we made a mistake on. But they did what they had to do and they are going to state and we aren’t.”
The Chargerettes lose seven seniors: Stonie Fox, Maddie Choate, Whitney Newman, Trinidy Underwood, Mariacelina De Luna, McKenzie Keith and Sara Plank.
“I told them how much I appreciate and love them,” Tuggle said about his seniors. “I told them they have been the foundation, the spirit, of this team with their work ethic. It’s been a blast coaching them.”
Tuggle said all the seniors have worked hard and all of them have improved. He noted that Choate and Plank have shown a lot of dedication to the program as Meigs County High School students who drive 30 minutes to practice almost every day. Meigs does not have a soccer program and has a cooperative agreement with Central for boys’ and girls’ soccer.
Tuggle also praised Fox.
“It was at a junior varsity game at Cleveland and (assistant) Cody Bull and I looked at each other and said we weren’t sure she could start. Our goalie, Baleigh Skelton, was a senior and we needed a goalie for next year.
“But she has improved so much. A lot of it is due to her hard work, but I also have to say something about the job our goalkeeper coach Krissi Irvin has done. She is a valuable asset to the program and has done a terrific job.”
Fox has been offered by Tennessee Wesleyan University.
The Chargerettes finished the season with a 10-6 record. Three of those six losses are from East Hamilton and out of those six losses, three were by a 1-0 score.
The start of the game was a bit of a midfield battle with neither team getting up the field often. That changed in the latter half of the first half, however, as Central began to pepper Livingston’s goal with shots.
The few shots Livingston made were not a problem for Fox.
Tuggle didn’t think his team played all that well in the first half, but the Chargerettes did generate a few chances. The most dangerous was a shot that got past Livingston’s keeper, but was saved inches from the goal line by a defender as Kellan Baker was charging toward the ball.
In the second half Livingston scored with 31:54 left on a breakaway.
Carlee Rule and Baker each had some dangerous runs, but couldn’t get free for a goal-scoring shot. Central put on a lot of pressure in the final 10 minutes with numerous shots. The best came with 8:50 to play when the Chargerettes seemingly scored on a scramble in front of the net, but the referee said it was not a goal.
“I was 35 or 40 yards away so I couldn’t tell for sure, but the referee was 25 yards away,” Tuggle said. “I didn’t see it, but I trust my girls and they said it was a goal.”
The Chargerettes had several other solid shots after that, but none were able to find the back of the net.
“Sometimes the best team loses,” Tuggle said. “We had more shots and more corners. That’s what’s frustrating. But Livingston did what they had to do.”
Central outshot Livingston 17-8 while Fox made 10 saves for the Chargerettes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.