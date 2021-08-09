MADISONVILLE — McMinn Central created its own adversity on the very first snap Friday evening.
The Chargers fumbled at their own 20-yard line, setting up Sequoyah to score the scrimmage’s first six points in three plays. But Central overcame that and more, surging ahead to claim a 25-14 win at Sequoyah High School and bounce back from the previous week’s scrimmage loss.
“That’s something we’ve talked about a lot these last couple weeks, just the hard work these guys have had, fighting through a lot of adversity,” said the Chargers’ first-year coach Matt Moody. “And I told them after the game we probably couldn’t have started any worse than the way we did. But I’m super-proud of the way they fought back, and it seemed like it didn’t bother them a bit. Just really proud of the effort tonight.”
That opening fumble wasn’t the only self-inflicted wound Central had to overcome. Wide receiver McCain Baker had three touchdown catch-and-runs, all of them 30 yards or more, called back due to Charger penalties. While that indicated what Central needs to continue fixing, it also displayed the big-play ability the Chargers could have this season as they transition to their new spread offense under Moody.
“Those are little things that we’ve got to continue to work on in practice and make sure that when we have big plays down the field, we’re doing what we need to do, and when we’re behind the ball and those blocks don’t really mean anything,” Moody said. “So we’ve got to clean up a couple of things, but it is good to see that we do have some big-play potential tonight with some guys that we have, so I think that was a positive.”
Baker’s first touchdown to be called back was part of the Chargers’ 14-play drive to answer the early Sequoyah score off the turnover. Central bounced back from that holding penalty, and Jyrel Arnwine showed his speed and quickness on a 29-yard run that put the Chargers ahead 7-6 with 1:16 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Baker had another 32-yard score on a screen pass called back for an illegal man downfield. But the Chargers again recovered from that mistake, with quarterback Novice Cox running a draw for 13 yards and Blake Elrod finishing from a yard out for the first of his two touchdowns and a 13-6 lead.
Landon Watkins, a junior at defensive end, made an impact in the first half with two sacks and then a tipped pass at the line that ended up in the arms of defensive tackle Charlie Martin with 47 seconds before halftime. The Chargers cashed in that turnover from 34 yards out on the first play, a screen pass Darius Carden took the distance to increase the lead to 19-6.
“Landon had a huge game. He’s one of those guys who is getting just better and better in practice,” Moody said. “Another guy who comes to work every day and gives everything he has, and you’re starting to see the results on the field. But he’s stepping up as a leader on our defense.”
Sequoyah opened the third quarter with its best drive of the evening, a nine-play march all on the ground that it capped with a 20-yard run to narrow the Chargers’ lead to 19-14 with 7:39 left in the quarter.
Central’s next possession stalled, but Jacob Cross ended the Chiefs’ bid at a go-ahead score with a sack. Baker’s third touchdown to be called back, a 40-yard pass play, happened on the first snap of the fourth quarter. Central still put together a drive that advanced to the Sequoyah 3-yard line before the Chiefs forced and recovered a fumble from Hunter Cook to keep the Chargers out of the end zone.
But again, Central’s defense stood firm, forcing the Chiefs into a turnover on downs at their own 25 yard line. Cox hit Carden for 18 yards on the first play, and Elrod ran in his second score from seven yards out on the next play for the final margin.
“The defense came out and it’s not like they weren’t playing hard. Sequoyah, they’ve got a tough running back and they made some plays in that first drive of the second half,” Moody said. “But again I felt like we overcame a lot of adversity the entire game, the turnover at the beginning, the three touchdowns called back. They took the momentum when they drove down that lengthy drive and scored in the beginning of the third quarter.
“But offensively we stepped up, we had a good drive, we got it down here near the goal line and had a turnover. We can’t have those, those we have to stick in the end zone if we want to win big games. But the defense came right back and got a turnover on its own.”
The Chargers’ scrimmage that was scheduled for Thursday against Walker Valley is canceled. Central is back in action Friday in the jamboree at Loudon High School, where it will play a quarter against Copper Basin.
The jamboree begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the jamboree are currently on sale and can be bought from any Chargers coach or player or at Central High School’s front office. All jamboree tickets bought from Central are $5, with the Chargers’ football program keeping 100% of those sales. Tickets at the gate Friday are $7, with gate proceeds split among all participating schools.
The Chargers open the regular season Friday, Aug. 20, at home against county rival McMinn County in the annual Black & Blue Game.
