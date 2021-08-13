CHATTANOOGA — McMinn County had only one practice all week, plays that had only been drawn up the day before and injuries to key players.
But the Cherokees were still able to battle to a 21-21 standstill with Red Bank in the game-type scrimmage Thursday to finish out their preseason.
“We changed a lot of things we were doing offensively because of our personnel, and we had one practice to work on it,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “So I’m pretty satisfied after the work today with where we’re at, because Red Bank is a good football team. And we hung in there with them.
“But what I’m most proud of was our effort, because I didn’t think we had that in the scrimmage a couple of weeks ago, and I loved our attitude and our physicality. We got after it and hit people hard, and we took some hits and got up and kept playing. So I’m proud of that.”
Red Bank’s touchdowns all came on plays of 49 yards or longer — but other than those, the Lions, who were Class 3A state semifinalists last season and are in Class 4A this year, did not move the ball consistently against McMinn’s defense.
The Tribe’s defense was missing two starting linebackers, Landon Feggins and Kutler Blackwell, due to injury. Feggins is day-to-day, while Blackwell is expected to be out at least four weeks.
Furthermore, McMinn had retooled its offense recently with Davion Evans being moved to running back and only having two practices at that position.
Jaryd Gable made the Cherokees’ first big play on defense with his interception from the defensive line position to stop Red Bank’s opening drive, and quarterback Jayden Miller cashed in three plays later with a 19-yard scramble for the scrimmage’s first touchdown.
The Lions evened the score with a 60-yard run on a stretch play the next possession.
“They beat us on that stretch because we had a safety and an outside linebacker fit wrong,” Cagle said. “It didn’t happen again. The rest of the game, they fit right, and I don’t know if they got a yard on that play that they busted the first series the rest of the game. So it’s great when it happens in the scrimmage, because it doesn’t really matter.”
A 70-yard Noah Glenn catch-and-run for a touchdown got called back for a holding penalty, but the Cherokees still marched 70 yards in 8 plays for another go-ahead score, with Taylon White’s 28-yard scamper setting up a Miller 1-yard touchdown run.
Luke Hensley ended the Lions’ next possession with an interception, and early in the second quarter, Gable forced a fumble that Andre Knox recovered at the Red Bank 27-yard line. Miller then hit Glenn in the end zone on the first play after the turnover for a 21-7 McMinn lead.
According to Cagle, that Miller to Glenn connection came on a play the Cherokees’ coaching staff had only drawn on the board the day before.
“We hadn’t even practiced it,” Cagle said. “There’s several things we’re going to get a lot better at as the season goes. I feel like the team, we’ve got tools, but we’re so inexperienced that I feel like we’re going to get better and better throughout the year.”
But Red Bank then displayed its own big-pay potential on back-to-back possessions. The Lions’ quarterback scrambled 81 yards for a touchdown on a third-and-16 to cut McMinn’s lead to 21-14. The next drive, a Red Bank receiver out-jumped a McMinn defensive back for a pass and took it 49 yards for a tying score.
But Cagle doesn’t fault his team for those.
“We get beat on a long pass where I can’t even see the receiver because our defensive back is covering him so well,” Cagle said. “So that’s a great play on their part. We held them the whole game, but they had three big plays. That quarterback scramble, he’s better than our guys in space. You can’t do anything about that. I think for the most part, we did what we needed to do. Offensively, we moved the ball.”
The second half was a 20-minute running clock period with both teams fielding their junior varsity players. Neither side scored during that period, but the Cherokees drove to the Red Bank 27-yard line, setting up a 44-yard field goal attempt that went wide left.
“Overall, it was a good day of work,” Cagle said. “Our young guys got after it and got some good stuff done, too. I thought everybody got better today, and it’s a good ending to the preseason getting into game week next week.”
McMinn begins the season 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at cross-county rival McMinn Central for the Black & Blue Game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.