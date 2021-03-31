ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central took its recent frustrations out on Tennessee Christian Preparatory School early and often on the way to a 20-0 win at home Tuesday, scoring nine runs in the first inning, four in the second and seven in the fourth.
The Chargers (2-6) pounded out 12 hits and also took advantage of four TCPS errors. Josyah Farner, AJ Hall and Caleb Turpeinen all hit 2-3 and Jamison Blair 2-4. Ryan Corbett (1-2) and Alex Ring (1-1) each hit a double and each knocked in three RBIs to tie for the team lead, with Turpeinen and Hall also driving in two RBIs each.
Blair and Hall combined for nine strikeouts against four hits and two walks.
Central plays again 5:30 p.m. today at Fulton, weather permitting, then returns home 6 p.m. Thursday for a rematch with Cleveland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.