The McMinn County Crickets suffered a setback last Saturday in Sequoyah Conference youth football, but the Meigs Hoppers earned a shutout win.
Local teams struggled at times in week two of Sequoyah Conference play, but there were some highlights as well.
Team representatives or coaches are encouraged to turn in their game report or stats to scott.power@dailypostathenian.com by Monday at 6 p.m. In most cases the youth football report will appear on Tuesday on The Daily Post-Athenian’s online site and in the newspaper on Wednesday or Friday, depending on available space.
This Saturday’s games include Vonore at Charger Youth, Madisonville at Meigs and Polk at McMinn.
McMinn vs. Loudon
Crickets
The Cherokees had a tough 36-6 loss Saturday to the Redskins.
The Tribe offense struggled the first half of the game but worked hard the second half to move the ball and score.
Leading the Tribe offense was Chance West with 58 total yards. Keysan Wilkerson had 15 yards and Zayne McGrail with nine yards. Neyland Roberts rounded out the Tribe offense with five yards, a pass attempt and a touchdown.
Leading the defense for the Tribe was Asher Lyle with three tackles. Koen Jacoway with two tackles. Easton Shelton, Easton Walls, Jaeceion Spann, Trystan Spaugh and Tidus Hill each had one tackle.
The Cherokees prepare this week to take on the Polk County Wildcats Saturday at McMinn County High School with games starting at 12 p.m.
Meigs County vs. Lenoir City
Super Crickets
The Super Crickets couldn’t score enough points in a 36-28 loss on Saturday.
Titan Roberts scored touchdowns for the Tigers. Atticus Tilley added a two-point conversion.
Hoppers
Meigs slammed the door shut defensively and used a powerful offense to whip Lenoir City 26-0.
Ethan Malone led Meigs with 155 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns. KK Kilpatrick scored one touchdown and made two tackles.
Ben Barnett added a touchdown, a two-point conversion and six tackles.
Cutters
Lenior City came away with the 14-0 victory over Meigs.
Carter Schroeder and Cash Cochran each made eight tackles. Carter Womac made six tackles.
