SPRING CITY – Rain delayed, but did not stop the racing at Mountain View Raceway on Saturday night.
The event was delayed three hours by rain, but the track crew was able to iron in the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval to give fans a four and a half hour show with plenty of action in seven racing divisions.
Josh Collins of Knoxville drove the Knoxville Diesel Rocket to the win in the 20-lap Late Model Feature Race. Collins took over the point after early leader John Ownbey of Cleveland had a mechanical failure with five laps to go.
Collins then held off Addison Cardwell of Knoxville in the Cardwell Racing Special, who charged to second from the 10th starting spot, Tim Taylor of Science Hill, Kentucky took the third spot in the Taylor Trucking Black Diamond.
Mike Bishop of Decatur was fourth in the Bishop Racing Special and Brian Selby of Sparta rounded out the top five in the Selby Racing Special. When the field took the green flag, Jody Hixson of Graysville took the lead from the outside front row starting spot in the Hixson Racing GRT.
Hixson led lap one followed by the defending track champion and current point leader Barry Goodman of Spring City in the Charlie’s Used Auto Parts CVR, Ownbey, Taylor and Collins. The first of two caution flags came out on lap four when Goodman got into the back of Hixson in turn four and spun.
Collins began his march to the front of the pack by passing Taylor for the third spot on lap seven. Ownbey, in search of his fifth win of the season at Mountain View Raceway, took the lead from Hixson on lap eight. Collins passed Hixson for the second spot on lap nine. Ownbey raced into lapped traffic at the halfway point of the race with Collins trying to chase down the leader.
Ownbey’s night went up in smoke on lap 15 when the engine under the hood of his Orr Brothers Construction had a major malfunction and brought out the caution flag. Collins led Cardwell, Taylor, Bishop and Selby down for the five lap dash to the finish. Goodman came back from his early race spin to restart eighth and climb to a sixth-place finish in the closing laps.
Not only was there plenty of passing in the Late Model Division, but also in the six other regular weekly racing divisions at Mountain View Raceway, represented by 100 drivers from three different states.
Joe Bray of New Tazewell won the 15-lap Sportsman Main Event in the Bray Roofing Rocket followed by Cardwell in the Cardwell Racing Special and Seth Jolley of Spring City in the Jolley Racing Special.
Cardwell was the passing king of the night after racing from 10th to second in the Late Model Feature, and charging from the seventh starting hole to second in the Sportsman main event.
Jeremy Thurman of Rockwood picked up his first win of the season in the Beginner Sportsman 15-lap Feature Race driving the Addison’s Complete Auto Repair GRT. Tyler Loden of Spring City took the second spot in the Lashes and Waxing By Paige GRT, and David Peak of Evensville finished third in the BS Welding Rayburn.
Clayton Miller of Elkton, Kentucky made his first visit to Mountain View Raceway a successful one, as he drove the Miller Racing Special to victory in the 15-lap Open-Wheel Modified Feature Race. Brad Dyer of Mohawk was second in the Dyer Trucking LG2 and third went to Kirk Turner of Crossville driving the C&S Logging Dirt Works.
Jim Gilbert of Rossville, Ga. took the win in the 15-lap B-Hobby Main Event in the Rat Rod Chevelle. Casey Cash of Spring City finished second in the Duncan Family Automotive Group Camaro and Kenneth Daniels of Spring City was third in the Daniels Racing Special.
Chris Williams of Soddy Daisy was the winner of the 15-lap Thunder Division Feature Race driving the Ameka Wilkey Monte Carlo. Tony Tankersley of Spring City took the second spot in the Tankersley Racing Special and Spencer Walton of Crossville finished third driving the Kennedy Siding Monte Carlo.
With inclement weather in the area, the $1,000-to-win Front-Wheel-Drive Special Race that was scheduled for Saturday night was postponed until next Saturday night.
The 30-car Front-Wheel-Drive field did tune up for next Saturday night’s big show with a pair of 15-lap feature races.
Dustin Dunkin of Chattanooga won the first 15-lap Front-Wheel-Drive Main Event driving the Dunkin Racing Special. Josh Scealf of Decatur in the J&S Towing Honda finished second and third went to Bryan Williams of Sevierville driving the Williams Racing Special.
Nathan Adams of Crossville drove the Adams Racing Special to his ninth win of the season in the second 15-lap Front-Wheel-Drive Feature Race. Jason Crowder of Loudon was second in the Crowder Racing Special and Gene Clayton of Dayton finished third in the Clayton Racing Honda.
Along with the $1,000-to-win Front-Wheel-Drive Special Race, the Sharp Mini Late Models will be in action next Saturday night at Mountain View Raceway along with the Late Model, Sportsman, Beginner Sportsman, Open-Wheel Modified, B-Hobby, and Thunder Divisions competing in weekly point races.
This Saturday, the pit gate opens at 3 p.m. and the grandstand and tier parking gates open at 4 p.m. Pre-race registration and technical inspection will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers registering after 6 p.m. will start at the rear of a heat race or get one lap of qualifying. The drivers meeting is set for 6:15 p.m.
Pit passes are $25 for adults, $15 for children 6-11, and children 5 and under are admitted free. The general admission and tier parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, children 6-11 are $5 and children 5 and under are admitted free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Mountain View Raceway is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City 37381. For more information, call 423-507-2619 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com
The track's Faceboook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway
