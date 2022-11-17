ENGLEWOOD – Despite a slow start, the McMinn Central Chargerettes ralled past Knoxville Catholic at home 61-47.
The first quarter ended with the Chargerettes facing a two-point deficit 16-14. Missed layups in transition and sloppy turnovers in the first quarter allowed the Lady Irish to get off to a fast start.
The second quarter was where this game took a dramatic turn in favor of the Chargerettes (2-0). They turned up their half-court defense and full court pressure to a level the Lady Irish couldn’t match. A 25-5 run in the second quarter broke this game open. That two-point first quarter deficit turned into an 18-point lead going into halftime. Molly Masingale had 10 points in the quarter and 16 in the first half. Karina Bystry also had eight in the second and finished with 14 at half.
“When we play defense, we are pretty good, that leads to our offense,” said Chargerettes head basketball coach Johnny Morgan. “We are young, we don’t have any seniors but as long as we can play defense and take care of the basketball, we will be fine.”
The third quarter was filled with solid defense from both teams. The Chargerettes only managed to score six points in the quarter, but the Lady Irish only mustered nine in the quarter. Both defenses locked in and really made it hard on each other to score.
“We tried not to lose for one thing, and the second thing we didn’t run our press offense,” Morgan said. “We just were out there going one on one instead of running our press offense and that got us into trouble. Every time that we ran our press offense, we got down the floor easily. They’re learning, they’re learning.”
The fourth quarter was more intense. Both teams pressed full court and made it very difficult to get open or good looks at the basket. The Lady Irish went on a run in the middle fourth quarter and cut the lead to seven, but the Chargerettes stormed back and put the game out of reach. Maddox Mayfield scored all six of her points in the fourth, and Bystry scored six in the fourth finishing with 20 for the game. Masingale had a game-high 26 and five in the fourth, making timely buckets to stop the Irish fourth-quarter comeback attempt.
“We tried to not lose the game instead of going out there and win,” Morgan said. “I think we did that for a while in the second half, and in the end when they got it down to seven I felt like we decided to go back out there and win it.”
The defense from the Chargers (1-1) clamped down in the second quarter to force turnovers and get out in transition. Central’s Gabe Masingale exploded with 11 points in the second, keeping the Chargers in the game and winning the quarter 22-21 to make its halftime deficit just 37-34 desipte three more threes from East Hamilton.
“I got some good leadership from this bunch,” said Central boys’ head coach Daniel Curtis. “I really like these guys, we had two days of practice under our belt. They’re just getting off the football field, and they came in here and battled. I like our guys, I like our leadership, I like the way they battle and we’re going to be alright.”
The third-quarter offense from the Chargers just wasn’t enough to cut into the lead as they lost the quarter 18-16. The Hurricanes just found a way to score and played just enough defense to keep the Chargers at arm’s length. The 3-point shot really kept East Hamilton afloat. Ashton Manson had 29 points in the game, and he hit two threes in the third quarter, finishing with five threes in the game. The Hurricanes as a team hit 10 3-pointers to the Chargers’ four.
“They’re good athletes. We had a hard time guarding them in the man to man, and No. 11 (Manson) gosh we didn’t have any answers for him,” Curtis said. “He was making everything he shot. Our best defenders on him hats off to him he’s a good player.”
The Chargers made a late run with 2:05 left in the game cutting the Hurricanes’ lead to three. The Chargers forced two late turnovers that gave them a chance to tie or win the game. With under six seconds left in the game, needing a three to tie the game, Masingale drove to the basket getting the uncontested two making the score 66-65.
The Hurricanes just needed to inbound the ball, but as they did a Charger defender stole the inbound and heaved a 30-foot three that would have won the game. But it was just off and the Hurricanes escaped with a one-point win.
“We just didn’t have an answer to No. 11 (Manson),” Curtis said. “I think he was their key and he took them to where they needed to go. We were down eight with about two minutes to go and battled back and I’m proud of our guys but No. 11, he’s a player.”
Central’s games Monday at McMinn County have been canceled, with a reschedule date for those to be determined. The Chargers and Chargerettes are instead back in action Tuesday at Cumberland County, with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. CST (7 EST) and the boys after at roughly 7:30 CST (8:30 EST).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.