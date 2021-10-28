CALHOUN — Calhoun swept Niota in a pair of home basketball games Monday. The Lady Minks won 24-8. Leading Calhoun’s girls were Baily Derrick and Carly Sneed with 9 points each. Lillie White led Niota with 5 points. Calhoun’s boys won 57-37. Javen Burger led the Minks with 22 points, and Brody Croomes scored 21. Isaac Hennessee and Linc Brazzell scored 11 points each to lead Niota.
