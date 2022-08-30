McMinn Central freshman Macy Knox (center) shoots upon getting control of the ball in the box during the Chargerettes' 9-0 mercy-rule win over District 7-AA opponent Sequoyah on Tuesday at Central High School. Knox scored two goals, including the game-ender in the first minute of the second half. Bailey Manders (left) looks on at the play.
ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central got some quality practice time out of its District 7-AA opener.
The Chargerettes built an 8-0 lead on Sequoyah at just under 15 minutes before halftime, then used the remainder of the first half to give their substitutes some work on ball movement and possession.
Freshman Macy Knox scored in the first minute of the second half to finish the 9-0 mercy-rule win over the Lady Chiefs on Tuesday at Central High School.
“We worked on a few things that those games are kind of challenging, but it gives everybody an opportunity to play,” said Chargerettes head coach Travis Tuggle. “I saw some good things from some people that don’t get to see the field a whole lot. Maybe they learned some things, I don’t know. I was pleased with the passing and the movement. We’ve worked on that, and that helps us against tougher opponents.”
Central (2-3, 1-0 District 7-AA) tried out another new formation against overmatched Sequoyah (0-4, 0-2), whose losses have all come via mercy rule. Maddie Kirkpatrick, a freshman, had her two goals within the game's first three minutes, and sophomore Reagan Baker piled on a hat trick within the following four minutes. The Chargerettes were ahead 5-0 in the seventh minute.
“We came out and we tried a new formation, the third one that we’ve learned this year. So that gave us an opportunity to practice it a little bit,” Tuggle said. “And when you get a chance, you’ve got to finish it, and we had some girls that finished some of their chances. They were able to score some goals, so I’m proud of them. I’m proud of their effort.”
Bailey Manders, one of Central’s two seniors, added her goal and the Chargerettes’ sixth in the 11th minute cleaning up after a shot from a teammate that hit the post. Brylee Cooley, another freshman, scored in a clean-up situation in the 20th minute, and Knox sent in her first of two goals to make it 8-0 – a margin Central chose to maintain until halftime to give its reserves plenty of in-game practice time.
Sequoyah did not attempt a single shot or corner kick. The Lady Chiefs’ lone bright spot was their goalkeeper, who picked up 11 saves.
Central remains at home for its next game Thursday, which kicks off at 6 p.m. against non-district visitor Hixson.
The Chargerettes’ remaining district games are Sept. 15 at East Hamilton and Sept. 20 at Chattanooga Central.
