DAYTON – Both Tennessee Wesleyan basketball teams took losses at AAC rival Bryan College on Wednesday.
TWU's women lost to the NAIA No. 11-ranked Lady Lions 75-52, falling behind the pace after being outscored 16-4 in the second quarter. Jacelyn Stone was the lone double-digit scorer for the Lady Bulldogs (18-7, 17-6 AAC) with 16 points. Jordan Wright and Alexis Bates scored nine points each, with Wright and Madison McClurg grabbing a team-high seven rebounds each.
Wesleyan's men lost 71-68, after they had led 44-31 at halftime. Ty Patterson and Jonathan Webb scored 17 points each for the Bulldogs (16-11, 13-10), and Bryant Bernard added 15 points. Bryan made 51.1% of its field goals and out-rebounded the Bulldogs 37-27.
Both TWU basketball teams finish the regular season Saturday at Point University.
