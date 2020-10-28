DECATUR — Meigs County has already won the Region 2-2A title, but that doesn’t mean this week’s region game doesn’t mean anything.
The heavily favored Tigers (9-0, 3-0) will face perennial underdog Wartburg on the road.
“We want to be sharp going into the playoffs and the only way to do that is to keep improving,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “We have to keep the pedal on the gas. We want to have a 10-win regular season. We want to stay perfect in region play. The only way we do that is to win this week.”
The Bulldogs (1-8) have struggled again this year with their only win coming against 3-5 Jellico, which is a Class 1A team.
Meigs defeated Wartburg 63-6 last year. The loss is just one of many the Bulldogs have suffered through the years. In 76 seasons of playing football, Wartburg has had 25 winning seasons and just eight appearances in the playoffs.
This year the Bulldogs have been outscored 348-184.
As the four-time defending Region 2-2A champions the Tigers will be heavily favored to win, but Fitzgerald said anything can happen on Friday nights.
“You can never underestimate any opponent,” Fitzgerald said. “Coach (Kevin) Human does a good job up there. They’ve got a solid quarterback that we will have to watch for. He is a true dual-threat quarterback. We will have to show up ready to play on Friday.”
Quarterback Tyler Davis leads the Bulldog offense and has shown the ability to both throw and run. Davis also plays defense and came up with an interception in a two-point loss to Cumberland Gap.
The Bulldogs look to have some taller receivers, including Blake Casey (6’2”), Perrion Cruz (6’1”), Taner Branstetter (6’4”), Nick Newport (6’2”) and Jubal Campbell (6’1”).
The Bulldogs’ quarterback will hand it to Ethan Stedham and Bryer Trew when they turn to the running game.
As with most smaller schools, many of Wartburg’s top offensive players also play defense.
While Fitzgerald never underestimates opponents, this week is about improvement.
“We have to get better,” Fitzgerald said. “We started slow against Polk, I’d like to get off to a better start. We had several offsides penalties, we need to clean that up. It doesn’t matter how you are, you can always get better.”
That may be a scary thought for the Bulldogs.
