The McMinn County tennis teams swept East Hamilton on Monday at home, with the girls winning 8-1 and the boys taking a dramatic 5-4 victory.
Keylon Plemons, with an 8-2 win in the No. 6 singles match, proved the decider for the McMinn boys with the score tied 4-4. Other singles winners were Tucker Monroe 8-4, Luke Ramey 8-5 and Charles Brown 8-1. Monroe and Brown were McMinn's only doubles winners with an 8-0 victory.
For the girls, singles winners were Kylee Hockman 8-1, Elena Kurowski 8-1, Reagan Goforth 8-1, Aubrey Gonzalez 8-0, A.K. Newman 9-8 (7-3 tiebreaker) and Katie Elliott 8-1. Winning doubles were Hockman and Kurowski 8-1 and Goforth and Newman 8-3.
