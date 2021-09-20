ENGLEWOOD — Gabe Masingale had never played quarterback in his life — not even in practice.
But when the McMinn Central starting signal caller Novice Cox went out with a shoulder injury, the sophomore Masingale, who had only joined the football team as a wide receiver the previous week, suddenly found himself behind center.
Masingale, who has been a standout for the basketball team, admitted it was “a lot of pressure” playing his first snaps ever at quarterback, but he knew how to do one thing: throw it up to Darius Carden and let the 6’3” receiver go get it.
“It was very easy, because he’s so tall, and so it’s very easy to get up to him,” Masingale said to The Daily Post-Athenian. “Just toss it up so he can grab it.”
The second time Masingale did that, Carden leaped and snagged an 11-yard catch in the end zone to put the Chargers ahead of Brainerd 20-18 at the halftime horn. And behind a stout second-half defensive effort, that score held all the way to a Region 3-3A and Homecoming victory on Friday at Charger Field.
“I really am speechless,” said Central first-year coach Matt Moody. “I don’t know what to say about the effort that they played with today. Novice going down and Gabe Masingale stepping up, and I could go on and name a lot of different guys.”
With the victory, Central (2-3, 1-1 Region 3-3A) won back-to-back games for the first time since the 2016 season. The Chargers also put themselves in the thick of the playoff hunt.
“Our guys tonight, I’m extremely proud of them,” Moody said. “They battled, and they deserve everything that they got and have been rewarded for it the past two weeks, and I’m super-proud of them.”
Brainerd (1-4, 0-2) ran for 246 yards Friday — 207 of those yards coming in the first half on three touchdown drives. The Panthers went for two points after each one of their touchdowns, with Central denying them each time.
The Panthers scored on an all-run six-play, 61-yard drive after the Chargers’ opening possession went three-and-out. But Central’s offense got on track after falling behind 6-0, with Cox completing four passes, including a 25-yarder to Carden that set the Chargers with first-and-goal at the Brainerd 6-yard line. Two plays later, Cox finished the drive with a quarterback sneak, and Cooper Solsbee’s extra point put Central ahead 7-6 with 5:12 left in the first quarter.
Brainerd answered with a nine-play, 52-yard drive again all on the ground to swing back ahead 12-7 with 21 seconds left in the opening period. But again the Chargers’ offense responded, with the help of a roughing the passer penalty on the Panthers. Cox found Carden for 23 yards down to the Brainerd 11, and freshman running back Ray Ray McCarty ran a sweep the rest of the way for a touchdown, putting Central back up 13-12.
“Those are the types of things we’ve been preaching all season is guys just stepping up and making plays and taking advantage of opportunities,” Moody said. “And the last two weeks, we’re really excited about seeing guys take advantage of those.”
The Panthers took their last lead, 18-13, on a 22-yard touchdown win with 3:02 before the half. But even with Cox now hurt, Masingale completed an eight-yard pass to Carden, then ran a keeper for five yards before finishing the 10-play, 61-yard drive with the go-ahead jump ball for Carden at the buzzer.
Moody said with Masingale at quarterback for the rest of the game, Central had to keep the offense vanilla after halftime.
“We had one run play in the second half, we had two passing plays in the second half,” Moody said. “And we just challenged our defense at halftime and said, ‘Look, we’re going to keep the lead, and it’s on them to win the game for us.’ And I thought they played great in the second half.”
Central’s offense only picked up three first downs in the second half and finished the game with 186 total yards. But the Chargers’ defense was more than up to the task with its second-half adjustments, limiting Brainerd to only 39 more rushing yards after getting gashed in the first half.
The Panthers began their final possession at the Central 39-yard line with 2:03 left, after a short punt and a solid return. Brainerd picked up one first down, but Landon Watkins and Riley Bousquet combined for a three-yard tackle for loss after. The Panthers attempted three of their six passes for the game on the next three snaps, all of them falling incomplete to preserve the Chargers’ win.
Central is back in action 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in a non-region game at area rival Meigs County, the top-ranked team in Class 2A and the first of a tough three-game stretch that also includes state-ranked Region 3-3A opponents Kingston and Loudon after.
