Both Tennessee Wesleyan basketball teams fell on the road in AAC play to begin the 2022 half of their seasons Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs (8-3, 7-2 AAC) lost on a last-second basket at Brenau 59-58. Jordan Wright led TWU with 20 points, with Jacelyn Stone adding 11. Madison McClurg led Wesleyan on the glass with eight rebounds.
TWU’s men lost at Union 84-76. Djimon Wilson and Ray Tyler each scored 16 points for the Bulldogs (10-3, 7-2), while Brendon Tyler scored a career-high 14 points and pulled a team-high 10 rebounds.
The men’s team is at home 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Milligan, and both TWU basketball teams are in action Saturday at home against St. Andrews, with the women’s game tipping off at noon and the men’s game at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.