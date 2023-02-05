BENTON - McMinn Central took its show on the road to rival Polk County Friday night as tournament play looms. The Chargerettes, fueled by their defense, continued their winning ways and now have won their 10th straight game in dominant fashion, 52-28, over the Wildkittens. The Chargers, meanwhile, fell late 71-61 to the Wildcats.
Wildkittens 28, Chargerettes 52: Molly Masingale scored 19 points and Karina Bystry added 15 as the McMinn Central Chargerettes dominated the Polk County Wildkittens 52-28 on Friday night.
Masingale erupted for all 19 of her points in the first half. The junior forward connected on four three-pointers and shot five of six from the free throw line.
With tournament play set to begin soon, preparations for that are taking place for the Chargerettes.
"Well, the district schedule is over with so they're all practice right now," said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan.
Central (20-5, 10-0 District 3-2A) trailed 7-5 with seven minutes left to play in the first quarter when Masingale connected on back-to-back three-pointers, sparking a 34-6 run to end the first half. The Chargerettes never looked back as they led the rest of the game.
"I thought we came out a little sluggish again," Morgan said. "Because we're coming down and setting up. I just feel like we are a team that needs to get it to go and put pressure on that defense."
Up 39-13 at halftime, the Chargerettes scored seven of nine points to open the second, pushed their lead to 30 and then led by as many as 35 in the third quarter.
Central finished with five three-pointers after heating up from deep in the first half. They also made 13 field goals and went 11 of 19 from the free throw line.
"Overall, I thought we were really good defensively. We switched and caused a lot of problems there," Morgan stated. "I felt like we should have shot a lot more foul shots, but that goes back to if they're not calling a lot of fouls, if they're letting us play physical, I think that's to our advantage."
Benches cleared in the fourth quarter as the game was well in hand and the Chargerettes extended their win streak to 10 games.
Morgan knows that playing defense can take his team far into the tournament.
"You could be off offensively, it is hard to be off defensively because you have to know how to play defense. If you suck it up and get after somebody and do the simple things, it's hard to have an off night defensively," he explained.
Wildcats 71, Chargers 61: The McMinn Central Chargers continued a tough road stretch with a 71-61 loss at Polk County Friday night.
Raymond McCarty led the Chargers off the bench with 15 points. Will Cooper had 12 points and McCain Baker joined them in double figures with 10.
The Chargers fought through the first half to stay within striking distance as they had to play most of the first half without the season's leading scorer. In his place, McCarty scored seven in the first half. The Chargers held serve without their leading scorer, trailing only 33-30 at halftime.
"Yeah, that changed the game. He was in foul trouble all night and got three charges called," said head coach Daniel Curtis of Gabe Masingale. "You take Gabe out of the game, that changes the whole dynamic. The way they guard you, the way they play offense, him sitting on the bench with me for a whole half is just frustrating. He's a big key to what we do and when he's out we struggle a little more."
Central (9-7, 4-6 District 3-2A)'s defense wasn't effective in the second half, giving up 38 second-half points, 25 of which came in the fourth quarter.
"They run their offense well. Second half they went on a little run. They've got shooters, some guards that can get downhill. They're tough to guard," Curtis said.
The Chargers did press relentlessly in the fourth to fight their way back into the game, cutting the lead down to nine points with three minutes left to play but they just couldn't get the big run to threaten the Wildcats.
Tucker Patterson scored 22 points to lead Polk (12-10, 2-6).
Both Central teams will play on the road against Bradley Central Friday with tipoff at 6 p.m.
