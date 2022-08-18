McMinn Central’s Maddox Mayfield (front) battles to keep control of the ball during the Chargerettes’ 2-1 loss to Walker Valley on Thursday at Central High School. Mayfield scored Central’s goal in the loss.
ENGLEWOOD – A couple of mistakes spoiled a tough effort from the Chargerettes against their Class AAA visitors.
Maddox Mayfield had drawn McMinn Central even with Walker Valley seven minutes into the second half, but the Lady Mustangs answered two minutes later to hand the Chargerettes a 2-1 defeat in their home opener Thursday at Central High School.
Central (0-2) was trying out people in new positions, too, a process that began shortly before their season opener at Signal Mountain earlier in the week.
“It’s a formation that we just learned the day before the Signal Mountain game, so we had some people playing out of their normal positions,” said Chargerettes head coach Travis Tuggle. “And I thought the effort was good. We made a couple of mistakes that they capitalized on.”
Walker Valley’s first goal came in the 17th minute, helped by a defensive breakdown. McCary Beaty made an initial save in a one-on-one situation, but the second shot went into the net.
“The center back trying to shield the ball out, shepherd it out on the end line, and I guess she thought it went out, but the referee didn’t blow the whistle,” Tuggle said. “And the girl dribbled around her, and by the time she dribbled around her she was in the goal mouth.”
Central trailed 1-0 at halftime. Mayfield scored her goal on a shot from about 30 yards away, the junior threading the ball between the crossbar and the goalkeeper’s hands.
But the Chargerettes left an opening for Walker Valley to respond with ultimately the winner. The ball hit the bottom of the crossbar, and the referee ruled that it crossed the line for the goal. Down 2-1, the rest of the game was largely back and forth.
“It was a good physical game, and competitive game,” Tuggle said. “I think we learned some things we can take into next week.”
Central is back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Red Bank.
