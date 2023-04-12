MIDWAY – A booming start was enough for Meigs County to win comfortably on a mid-week road trip.
Lainey Fitzgerald and Kylee Hitson homered within the first two innings, and the Lady Tigers pounded out 14 hits and won 8-1 Wednesday at Midway High School.
“I thought defensively we did OK, and the pitching did fine,” said Lady Tigers head coach Jeff Davis. “We butchered a couple of plays, but we got out of it. We started out hitting the ball really well, especially the middle of the order. If we ever get the top of the order, the middle and the bottom hitting at the same time, we’ll have a pretty good chance to win. But it’s a good win. Midway has got a pretty decent single-A team, and it was a good win.”
Kennedy Majors drew a one-out walk in the top of the first inning, and Fitzgerald’s blast over center field put Meigs (10-6) ahead 2-0.
Midway got its lone run across in the bottom of the first, a lead-off walk and sacrifice bunt setting up a sac fly for the RBI. But Hitson answered in the second with a lead-off solo shot.
The Lady Tigers then strung together five consecutive singles for two runs in the third, with Alexis Kazy and Shelby Kennedy delivering the RBIs. Meigs tacked on three more in the fourth, with two errors on Majors’ one-out ground ball platting one run, and then Kazy and Shelby Kennedy again knocking an RBI each.
Sierra Howard got the pitching win in her four-inning start, and Fitzgerald finished out the last three innings in the circle, tallying four strikeouts. The Lady Tiger pitchers combined to allow just three hits.
Fitzgerald, Kazy and Hitson all hit 3-4, and Shelby Kennedy was 2-4 and Howard 2-5 at the plate.
The Lady Tigers return home to host Harriman 6 p.m. Thursday. Meigs then returns to District 3-2A play on the road 5:30 p.m. Monday at Tellico Plains, with a likely No. 2 finish in the district on the line for both teams.
