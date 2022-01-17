McMinn-Walker Valley postponed to Thursday From staff reports Jan 17, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The McMinn County basketball games at home against Walker Valley, which were scheduled for Tuesday, have been postponed to Thursday. The girls' game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys' game at roughly 7:30. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walker Valley Basketball Game Mcminn-walker Valley Mcminn County Postpone Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now One fatality reported in Monday evening structure fire outside Niota Decatur Police Department surprise beneficiary of inheritance money New license plates coming to Tennessee in 2022 Police reports for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 Waldroup honored by peers by being named ACS teacher of the year Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
