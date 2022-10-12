In what will likely be the Tigers’ toughest game to date, Meigs County visits undefeated Tyner Academy on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
With a new No. 1 ranking in Class 2A in this week’s Associated Press state polls, Tyner is coming into this matchup looking to avenge last season’s 19-18 loss to Meigs and clinch the Region 3-2A championship.
The Tigers (6-2, 2-1 Region 3-2A), on the other hand, are looking to keep their own hopes for the region title alive, and to solidify their positioning for a home playoff opener.
Meigs is bringing a five-game winning streak into Chattanooga, during which the Tigers have outscored their opposition 168-55. The Tigers’ most recent outing is a 61-25 drubbing of Copper Basin on the road. During its streak, Meigs has run for more than 200 yards in each game and has run up more than 300 rushing yards in two of its last three games.
Meigs quarterback Ethan Meadows and a platoon of running backs including Ty Kraskouskas, Tuff Ricker and Bryson Hiefnar have powered the Tigers’ offense on the ground.
Tyner’s key playmakers on offense are senior quarterback Josh Jackson, senior running back Markel Mckinley and senior wideout Marcus Lewis Jr.
Tyner (7-0, 3-0) has outscored its opponents by a total of 281-20 on the season. Four of the Rams’ wins have been shutouts, and Tyner held its other three opponents to single digits. The Tigers’ most recent win is a 41-7 whipping of region opponent Bledsoe County.
The Rams have a 15-8 edge all-time against the Tigers. Tyner had won the previous five matchups, before Meigs’ win over them last season.
