ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central’s run through the gauntlet continues for another week.
The Chargers travel to Loudon for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday in Region 3-3A play, where the Class 3A’s Associated Press No. 2-ranked Redskins await.
A Loudon squad that has averaged almost 39 points per game might be the last thing the Chargers (2-5, 1-2 Region 3-3A) want to see after they have been outscored 102-14 in their ongoing two-game skid against Meigs County and Kingston.
“We’ve known all season that starting the back half of our season, these three games with Meigs, Kingston and Loudon is probably our toughest stretch,” said Central coach Matt Moody. “It’s trial by fire for some of our young players and new players and just another game we know is going to be physical and against a really well-coached team, so we need to be ready.”
Quarterback Keaton Harig, son of Loudon head coach Jeff Harig, set a program single-game passing record earlier this season. Keaton Harig has a dangerous receiving corps to throw to, led by Semy Turner, who is coming off a seven-catch, 150-yard receiving performance against Brainerd.
“They’re going to drop back and they’re going to be empty and spread the ball out and throw it all over the place,” Moody said. “And he’s good at it. He’s a really athletic kid, he plays hard, he’s got a real strong arm, and he’s got a couple of guys on the edge he can throw it to, and those guys can make plays.
“They’re just really well coached, they’ve got a great scheme offensively, and they’re going to throw it around, so we’ve got to be able to cover and get to the quarterback and try to make some plays.”
Defensively, Loudon (7-0, 3-0) mainly lines up in a 3-4 – nothing Central hasn’t seen, according to Moody, but the Redskins don’t make many mistakes on that side of the ball.
“There is nothing really overly complex that they do, but they execute very well,” Moody said. “Very well-coached, they’re in position, they don’t miss a lot of tackles, they get to the football, they play hard, so we need to be ready to match that intensity.”
Loudon is coming off a 40-26 win over Brainerd last week, but the Redskins were up just 14-12 at halftime and even trailed early in the third quarter 20-14 before scoring 26 consecutive points. Brainerd, whom Central beat 20-18 in September, disrupted Loudon early with sheer athleticism that the Chargers can’t quite replicate.
“We can’t do the things that Brainerd did, so we’ve got to be creative offensively and defensively in how we attack them,” Moody said. “So hopefully I think we’ve got a good plan together for that, and our kids in practice (Monday) mentally understand what’s at stake, and so I’m proud of them showing up (Monday) and working the way they worked.”
A win that the state would consider a seismic upset would bolster the Chargers’ playoff chances with only one region game remaining on the schedule after. For Moody, Central’s chances of an upset begin with execution.
“It’s the same every week for us no matter who we’re playing, is we have to execute really well offensively and defensively and limit mistakes and turnovers and things like that,” Moody said. “And we’ve shown in the past that when we do that, we can be in ball games and give ourselves a chance to win.
“And then we’ve shown that when we’re not as sharp, things can get out of hand. So we just have to make sure that we’re focusing on what we can focus on and keep working and trying to get better every week.”
Moody also expects Central to have its full roster available Friday after returns from injury. Gabe Masingale, who started at quarterback the last two games, is expected to split time with Blake Elrod behind center. Masingale and Elrod are also both playing on defense, one reason Moody gave for the potential rotating of snaps. Trent Lee, who got snaps at quarterback late against Kingston, could also see reps against Loudon.
Cox, who was the starting quarterback to begin the season, is still recovering from an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder and will only play on defense as a safety again this week.
