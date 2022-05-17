Meigs County's Sierra Howard (29) is greeted at home plate by her teammates after she blasted a two-run home run during the Lady Tigers' 8-1 win over Polk County in the Region 2-2A semifinals on Monday.
DECATUR - It may not have been a perfect softball performance, but it was good enough to extend Meigs County’s season.
The Lady Tigers rumbled past Polk County 8-1 in the Region 2-2A semifinals despite committing three errors. The win guarantees Meigs at least two more games.
“It was a good win,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “We were a little sloppy defensively. But we hit the ball hard, right at them sometimes, but we hit the ball well. Overall, we played a good game.”
Meigs County (21-5) will host Marion County (21-11) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the Region 2-2A championship. Marion defeated Sweetwater 8-2 on Monday.
A win on Wednesday means the Lady Tigers will host the loser of Alcoa and Union County in the substate on Friday. A loss puts Meigs on the road against the opposite region’s champion.
Meigs 8, Polk 1
The Wildkittens struck first with a single run in the top of the first on a two-out error.
Meigs bounced back with four runs in the bottom of the first. A double by Toryn Lawson led off the first and she advanced to third on a single by Kennedy Majors.
Lawson then scored on a single by Carlee McLemore to tie the game 1-1. Meigs scored two more runs on back-to-back singles by Sierra Howard and Lainey Fitzgerald. Howard later scored the fourth run on a Polk error.
Nobody scored again until the Lady Tigers put up four more runs in the fourth.
Shelby Kennedy reached on an error and two outs later Majors singled Kennedy to third.
A double by McLemore scored both runners to make it 6-1 and then Howard blasted a two-run home run over the centerfield wall to give Meigs an 8-1 advantage.
That was more than enough for Meigs’ pitching as Fitzgerald cruised through five innings before giving way to Howard as the two combined for a two-hitter.
Fitzgerald picked up the win. She gave up one run on one hit in five innings while striking out 11 and walking one.
Howard pitched the final two innings to earn the save. She gave up no runs on just one hit while striking out two and walking none.
Offensively, the Lady Tigers finished with 10 hits. Howard went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs while McLemore went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Majors and Madylin Johnson both had two hits while Fitzgerald drove in a run. Lawson and McLemore each hit doubles.
