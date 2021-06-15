CROSSVILLE – An Etowah man was involved in one of three wildlife cases in Polk County that, together, have resulted in over $20,000 in restitution. TWRA officers closed three cases in the county all tried within the last two weeks.
The illegal take of a black bear cub resulted in two men charged. The first man, 34-year-old Mark Anthony Hall of Etowah, confessed to the take. Hall was charged with take of an undersized bear, hunting over bait and illegal take/possession of wildlife. He was also given a warning for refusal of inspection. Hall’s fines, costs, and restitution totaled $5,500 and revocation of hunting privileges for one year. Hall killed a 38-pound black bear cub. The legal size is 75 pounds or greater. The bear was declared contraband and will be used for educational purposes by the agency.
The second man involved in this case, 36-year-old Jeremy Harris from Harrison, was charged with placing bait on a Wildlife Management Area, aiding and abetting, and improper display of a boat registration. Harris received a total of nearly $900 in total fines and court costs and revocation of hunting privileges for one year.
The second case involved a 50-year-old man from Old Fort and the illegal take of a 10-point buck. The man was charged with hunting out of season, hunting without a license and illegal transport and possession of wildlife. This case resulted in $6,500 in fines, costs, and restitution to the state as well as suspension of hunting privileges until restitution is paid in full.
A third and final case tried was that of 23-year-old Tristen Lowe of Old Fort. Lowe confessed to the illegal take of an 11-point buck. Lowe was charged with illegal possession and transport of wildlife, being over limit, and failure to tag his deer. Fines, costs, and restitution totaled over $9,500. Lowe also had his hunting privileges revoked for a minimum of one year and until fines, costs, and restitutions are paid. The 11-point buck was declared contraband and will be utilized by the agency for educational purposes.
“Polk County Sergeant Andrew Ward and Officer Matt Hammons are dedicated, hardworking individuals, whose detailed investigations allowed for the stop of illegal activity. We applaud them and we applaud the courts for their decisions in these cases,” stated Major C.J. Jaynes.
