The McMinn County 9/10 all-stars begin their march toward the state tournament this weekend, but like every year that march goes through Knoxville.
"Karns and the Maryville teams, those are the teams that we historically have to compete against," Coach Jake Holmes said. "Maryville has two teams so apparently they do a good job of keeping their kids involved in their sport."
This year's opponents include the usual foes in Maryville Red, Maryville Blue and Karns and a new Knoxville team in Fountain City. The 9/10 tournament will be played entirely at Athens Regional Park with the first game involving McMinn being on Saturday at 5 p.m. against the winner of Maryville Red versus Karns. That game will be played on Friday at 6 p.m.
The strength of this year's team, Holmes believes, will be pitching, which is important with the age group due to the pitch count rules.
"We think we have some some pretty good pitchers on the team," Holmes said. "I also think we have some pretty decent hitters. I know our hitters are looking forward to seeing what the Knoxville (area) teams bring here in terms of pitching."
One of the biggest issues all-star teams have is putting together teams that play well together.
"We have to navigate around vacations and things like that," Holmes said. "We've been practicing about four weeks now and getting them to gel together in that short time is always a challenge. We have to make sure our communication in the field is good."
Holmes said he expects to see good fan support.
"We've even had good crowds come out to and watch practices and scrimmages," Holmes said. "We are going to go out and just play hard and have fun."
