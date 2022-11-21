FARRAGUT – A lack of ball security on offense and a lack of rebounding on defense spelled a night McMinn County would prefer to forget.
The Cherokees committed 20 turnovers, 17 of those in the first half, and surrendered 17 offensive rebounds to Fulton in an 87-44 loss Monday in the opening round of the RecruitMe Thanksgiving Tournament at Farragut High School.
“For whatever reason we weren't ready to play,” said Tribe head coach Randy Casey. “And we'll figure that deal out.”
Eight of McMinn's giveaways fueled a 22-9 first quarter for Fulton, which had advanced to the Class 3A state tournament semifinals last season and was just one point short of reaching the state title game.
“But that's a very good basketball team we just played,” Casey said. “A very good one. They're well-coached, they play hard. And I told our guys if you want to go to the state tournament, that's somebody you've got to beat just like that. And right now we're just not ready for that. And we're just getting started this year, and we're going back to work, and we're going to figure it out.”
A Reese Frazier 3-pointer brought the Cherokees (0-3) back within 11 points, down 23-12 early in the second quarter, but the Falcons (4-0) ripped off the next 13 points and swelled their lead to 46-19 at halftime. McMinn committed nine more turnovers in the second quarter.
Fulton was ahead 79-34 after three, with the Tribe yielding six offensive rebounds in that period alone.
The Falcons made 10 3-pointers and had four players score in double figures, led by Denaj Kimber with 26 points.
Hayden Smith and Landon Shirk led McMinn with nine points each.
“I thought Landon Shirk competed,” Casey said. “Some other guys got smacked around a little bit and kind of backed up, but Shirk competed every second, I thought, and he was aggressive. He made some mistakes, but he's a sophomore, that's OK. I was pleased with how he played. I thought Hayden Smith, at times, showed some good things.”
Casey also noted that two key seniors, Caden Hester and Davion Evans, are still struggling through injury.
“Hester's not healthy, Davion Evans is not healthy, and we've got to get those guys healthy and figure out how to get them back going,” Casey said. “They're beat up right now, and they're still beat up right now.”
McMinn resumes play in the tournament 1:30 p.m. Friday back at Farragut against the loser between Karns and Science Hill, who play each other Tuesday. The Cherokees play one last game in the tournament Saturday, at 1:30 p.m. if they win Friday or at 10:30 a.m. if they lose Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.