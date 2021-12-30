HARRIMAN — McMinn Central lagged behind all afternoon in its first game back from Christmas.
The Chargers never led but entered the fourth quarter down just 44-42 before surrendering a 10-1 run to begin the final period and falling to a 67-58 loss to Harriman in their first of two games in the Harriman Christmas Classic on Tuesday at Harriman Middle School.
“We didn’t come to play. Just not a very good game for us,” said Chargers coach Daniel Curtis. “The steps we took last week and since the McMinn County game, we’ve been progressing and progressing, and you saw flashes of it here but it was like we were sputtering all night long and just never could get it together. We’ve got guys coming back from sickness, we’ve got guys still sick, and it showed. Our decision-making was lax.”
One of those absences for Central (4-8) was Gabe Masingale for the second straight game.
“We did pretty good without him (Masingale) the other day, but today you could tell we were missing some pieces, and he is a big piece we were missing,” Curtis said.
Carter Henderson picked up the slack scoring with a game-high 29 points, helping the Chargers stay in striking distance for three full quarters before slipping away.
Central fell behind 16-8 after one quarter but evened the score twice in the second quarter at 23-23 and 25-25 behind eight of Henderson’s points, before Harriman’s Jordan McCullum buried a 3-pointer just before the halftime horn to put the Chargers in a 28-25 deficit.
Henderson scored 12 more in the third quarter to help keep the Blue Devils from pulling away by more than six points. But Nick Pelfrey’s three to begin the fourth quarter started the Harriman run that put Central in a 54-43 hole, and the Chargers never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.
The Chargers played their second game of the tournament Wednesday against Wartburg, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. Central is back in action Tuesday, Jan. 4, in The Roundhouse against Bradley Central, at roughly 7:30 p.m., following the conclusion of the girls’ game.
