George Starr has been nominated for the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
A native of Athens, Starr began his career as sports editor at The Daily Post-Athenian in Athens. He then worked 12 years as the sports editor at the Cleveland Daily Banner before becoming a sports writer at the Chattanooga Free Press for four years.
Starr returned to the Cleveland Daily Banner as sports editor before becoming managing and executive editor for five years. He went to Lee University in 1997 as sports information director and served as the voice of Lee University basketball for 31 years.
Starr covered eight NCCAA National Championships, four consecutive NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championships and three Gulf South Conference Championships as well as deep postseason runs in several different sports each and every season.
Starr guided the publicity of Lee’s transition from the NAIA to NCAA Division II in 2012 and produced numerous award-winning media guides. He also oversaw content for the athletics website and led efforts to provide live stats and live streaming for all home volleyball, soccer, basketball, baseball and softball games.
Starr was inducted into the Lee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006. He is also a member of the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame.
Others who have been nominated for induction inlace the late Boots Cooke of the Roane County News, Chris Dortch of Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, C.B. Fletcher of the Nashville Banner, Brad Kirtley of Austin Peay State University, Mark McGee of the Nashville Banner and Lipscomb University, the late Allan Morris of the Chattanooga News-Free-Press, Buck Patton of the Memphis Press-Scimitar, Maurice Patton of the Columbia Daily Herald, Rob Schabert of Tennessee Tech, Larry Taft of the Tennessean and Gene Washer of the Clarksville Leaf Chronicle.
