Friday night in Englewood started out with a heated rivalry and a familiar face coming to town. It ended with a McMinn Central rout of the visiting Polk County Wildcats.
The Chargers (3-1) led early, then fell behind, before rattling off 20 straight points and never looked back as they rolled to a 51-22 win over the Wildcats (3-1).
The game marked the return of former Charger Head Coach Derrick Davis, who has returned to his longtime home at Polk County. While that was an important aspect of the game, Central Head Coach Matt Moody said he talked with his players about keeping their focus on the right thing.
"We wanted to make sure our guys knew this wasn't a game of them against Coach Davis," Moody said. "I have a lot of respect for Coach Davis and the things he does, but these are two programs that have been rivals for a long time and they'll be rivals long after Coach Davis and I are gone. So we wanted our guys to understand this was Central vs Polk County and it's important because it was our next one."
With that in mind, Moody said he and the players had an idea of what was coming from the Wildcats and he was happy to see their response.
"We really challenged our kids this week about matching Polk County's physicality," he noted, adding that he expected Polk to come out strong early. "We had to withstand that. I'm super proud of our guys defensively tonight, coming out and pitching a shutout in the second half."
Moody said that was exactly what Defensive Coordinator Jon Rechtorovic called on his squad to do at halftime.
"Coach Rec really challenged those guys in the locker room at halftime and I was glad to see them respond the way they did," Moody said.
Central got some early momentum on the game's opening kick as Bay Harbison cut straight through the Wildcat special teams for a touchdown. A Polk penalty moved the ball to the one and Novice Cox, lined up at tailback, took a handoff from Trent Lee and punched in the conversion.
That momentum had faded a bit late in the first quarter, however, as their 8-0 lead had evaporated and they faced a 15-8 deficit to their rivals down Highway 411.
However, Cox, now back at quarterback, hit an eight yard pass to Jacob Ferguson and then Cox and tailbacks Hunter Cook and Ray McCarty went to work on the ground. The trio picked up 23 yards on five runs to close out the first quarter moving the ball to Polk's 16.
To open the second, Cox tossed a strike to Ferguson down to the Polk one and Cook finished the drive with a touchdown run. The point after failed, but Central closed the gap to one, at 15-14.
A three and out by Polk on the following drive kept momentum with the hosts and it took just one play for Central to cash in. Starting from his own 45, Cox found McCain Baker on a post route and the receiver slipped an attempted tackle and sped 55 yards for the score. Wyatt Jaimes sent the ensuing kick through the uprights and the Chargers retook the lead 21-15.
Another three and out and another Polk punt later, the Chargers were set up on their own 42 with 8:23 left in the half. The drive began well with Cook rumbling for 17 yards to Polk's 41, but then three straight incompletions appeared to end the momentum.
Moody made the decision to go for a fake punt, though, and Cox – who also serves as the punter – found Baker heading down the left hashmark. After making a few moves to the left sideline, Baker hit paydirt and Jaimes was true on the PAT to give Central a lead it wouldn't surrender at 28-15.
The Wildcats had one more answer for Central on the night, turning to a bigger backfield and putting together eight straight runs to cover 58 yards and narrowing the Central lead to 28-22 with 3:21 left in the half.
The Chargers weren't done for the half, however, as Cook started off the next drive with a pair of runs for 15 and then six yards. Cox then found Baker for seven yards and a late hit penalty moved the ball to Polk's 22. McCarty scampered 15 yards from there and Cox finished off the drive for the score. Jaimes added the PAT and Central got its advantage back to 13, at 35-22.
The Wildcats tried to put together an answer right before half, but Cox grabbed a 3rd and 8 pass for an interception and it was now Central looking to score before half.
That's just what they did as McCarty rushed for nine yards and then Cox found Harbison for a five yard completion. That set up Jaimes for a 34 yard field goal as the buzzer sounded, sending the Chargers to the locker room up 38-22.
Neither team scored in the third as the bulk of the quarter was eaten up by two long drives that ended on failed fourth down attempts.
The Wildcats punted to open the fourth quarter and the scoring drought ended four plays later.
Starting at his own 47, Cox kept it himself up the middle and then cut down the right sideline for 30 yards. A pair of 10 yard runs by Cook put the ball at the Polk 3 and, after a penalty against the Wildcats, Cook hit paydirt. Jaimes was accurate again on the PAT and Central took complete control at 45-22.
The Wildcats continued their struggles on offense with another three and out, setting up Central for the capper. The Chargers began this drive at their own 42 and McCarty led the way. He cut to the left for 20 on the first run and then hit the middle of the line three times for nine, 28 and then the final one for the touchdown. The point after was blocked, sealing the final score of 51-22.
While he was happy with the defensive performance, Moody said the offense was also firing on all cylinders Friday night.
"You have those nights sometimes and I'm happy tonight was one of those for us," he said. "Novice Cox played fantastic and our receiving group blocked downfield – that's something we preach all the time. Those guys are the difference between seven yards and 70."
Baker made his return to the field against Polk and it was a successful one – as he caught five passes for 126 yards and scored twice.
"It was great to have McCain Baker back," Moody said. "He had a huge night tonight receiving the ball – all of our receivers did."
He also had praise for the offensive line and the running back tandem of Cook and McCarty.
"Our offensive line, we really kind of imposed our will in the second half," Moody noted. "Hunter Cook and Ray Ray doing the things they do. It's a great tandem they've got. I'm proud of our entire team."
With this emotional game down, the Chargers now turn their focus to Region 3(3A) rival Brainerd on the road and Moody said he hopes this win will keep momentum going into the next one.
"Any time you can win a game on Friday night it gives you momentum and we've had momentum the past couple of weeks," he said. "I think it's important for us from a confidence standpoint to head into another big region game against Brainerd on a winning streak."
The Chargers are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Brainerd.
