Riceville splits against Calhoun From staff reports Nov 17, 2022

Riceville split its home basketball games against Calhoun on Thursday.

Calhoun won the girls' game 40-29. Carly Sneed led the Lady Minks with 17 points, and Zaniya Young scored 12 and Susanna Jones 10. For Riceville, Lily Arwood scored 13 points.

The Riceville boys won 50-2. Bryce Mullins led the Wildcats with 11 points, and Jaxson Gonzalez added 8. Javet Douglas scored Calhoun's 2 points.
