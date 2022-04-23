Emily Miller has come a long way on the golf course in just three years of competition, which earned her an opportunity to play at the college level.
The McMinn County senior signed to continue her education and golf career at Maryville College in a ceremony last Wednesday at McMinn County High School, an affirmation of all the hard work she had put in since she began playing competitively as a sophomore.
Seeing that grind pay off made the signature that much more meaningful to Miller, who was the first McMinn girl to sign with a college golf program since Mason Jewell inked with Carson-Newman in 2015.
“It just really means a lot, because my sophomore year I was pretty bad,” Miller said. “It was the first year I played competitively. And then junior year I wasn’t very good, either. And then my senior year something finally clicked, and it just really means a lot that all the work finally paid off. All the hours, the sweat and honestly the tears, too. So, it’s great.”
As for what clicked exactly, Miller noted it was both her swing and her mentality.
“I think it was just not stressing about it. It was taking my time with the swings, and it just helped a lot,” Miller said. “Definitely my swing and just having a peace of mind about it and just actually going out and putting in the effort. Not just with the team but with myself.”
Miller’s senior-year improvement involved lowering most of her nine-hole scores into the 40s and most of her 18-hole scores into the double digits. Miller had finished the District 5-AA tournament with a 93, which was good for third place individually and led the Lady Cherokees to a district runner-up finish.
That improvement came of no surprise to head coach Jay Johnson, who took over the golf program this past season.
“When I first got here, she was a good player, and I knew she was going to be a good player for us,” Johnson said of Miller. “But she was never satisfied with anything she does. She’d go out and shoot a 2-over or even-par round, and she wouldn’t be satisfied. She continued to work on her game, she changed her clubs, she went and got fitted a couple of times, I’m pretty sure. She got new drivers, new irons, and she got more confidence with those, and she got better as the year went forward.”
And Miller mentioned that Johnson played a major part in the sort of improvement that allowed her to earn a college golf opportunity.
“Coach J really helped me a lot with my swing and stuff and gave me a lot of advice and made me lower my score a lot more,” Miller said.
And while the Region 3-AA tournament didn’t go exactly how Miller and Johnson would’ve liked, Johnson noted the conditions were especially rough after significant rain, with plenty of high scores among the field to go around. And it didn’t undo all the improvement Miller put into her game.
“She and her teammates put forth the best effort they could under sloppy conditions,” Johnson said. “It was pretty rough out there during region. But I’m proud of her, and I think going to the next level at Maryville, she’s going to come in and continue to work and grind and get better wherever she needs getting better. And I’m really excited and happy for her, and I’m glad she found somewhere she wanted to go.”
Multiple colleges had taken notice of Miller’s emergence, with several from North Carolina and a couple from Idaho and Pennsylvania talking to her. But Maryville College’s proximity to home, the campus aesthetic and support of the coaches and staff there made Miller’s decision an easy one.
“I didn’t want to go too far because my friends are around here,” said Miller, who plans to major in biochemistry and enter a physician’s assistant program. “But it’s a bigger city, and Maryville the campus is just so cute. And (Maryville) Coach (Anthony) Monaco and everyone in admissions was nice and supportive. So it really just helped me make my decision.”
And now what’s next for Miller is more time on the course before heading to Maryville.
“Definitely just being consistent and staying on practice over the summer and just not getting mad at the game and enjoying it,” Miller said.
