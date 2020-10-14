The Chargers got a taste of victory last week and are hoping for the same result this week.
McMinn Central (2-5, 0-2) will host Signal Mountain (2-6, 0-3) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Central defeated Copper Basin 21-7 last week and Charger Coach Derrick Davis said he was glad to see the hard work his players have put in pay off.
“It was good to see the guys happy,” Davis said. “This is the reward for hanging in there and playing the tough schedule. It helped us.”
Last week’s win was certainly a big one in helping a struggling team gain the belief that they can win.
“It definitely helped,” Davis said. “It’s a little bit of confidence offensively, we had been struggling a little bit offensively. We moved the ball well so the kids should have confidence. Winning takes care of a lot of things. Everything is easier when you are winning and hopefully we can get another taste of that before the season ends.”
This could be a bigger test, however. While the Eagles don’t have a great record, Davis said Signal Mountain has faced some tough teams and has been affected by the current pandemic.
“They are a team that is similar to us in that they have played a very tough schedule,” Davis said. “Some of their losses were because of COVID and Soddy-Daisy, so their record is deceiving.”
The Eagles used to be a heavy throwing team, but are now more of a ground-oriented team.
“Obviously they can throw it when they have to, but they are more of a run team this year,” Davis said. “It’s wing-T concepts, but they do throw in the veer and midline, which makes it tough to prepare for because you don’t see much of that anymore.”
Defensively, Davis said the Class 3A Eagles probably have a better defense than Class 1A Copper Basin, but that doesn’t alter what the Chargers will do offensively. Blocking, penalties and turnovers will all be important, as they are every week. Central collected four turnovers last week and only turned it over once, a stat Davis would like to see happen again this week.
“I would say their defense is a little bit better, but it doesn’t change for us and how we approach it,” Davis said. “Blocking is still blocking and if we are going to be able to move the ball we are going to have to do a good job of blocking. We cut down on penalties last week so we need to continue to do that. You give your team a chance when you don’t turn the ball over and get four turnovers.”
This is a crucial game if the Chargers hope to make the playoffs. While technically it isn’t a must win, not doing so would mean Central would have to beat Red Bank later, which would not be easy.
“They are a team we need to beat if we have got aspirations of going to the playoffs,” Davis said of Signal Mountain. “We still have a lot to play for. We have to win two of these next three games to get in the playoffs. That’s still a goal we can accomplish. That’s not going to be easy with Red Bank in the mix, but we finish with three district games and we have to win two of them.”
Davis said it’s his calculation that two district wins gets Central in the playoffs, but that tiebreakers could be a factor as well.
If Central wins this week it would only need to get one more win, theoretically, to make the playoffs and could have had that win if the Chargers had taken a COVID win over Red Bank.
The Lions couldn’t play earlier this year due to COVID-19 and Central may have been able to take a forfeit win. But Davis wants Central to earn its wins.
“Seeing as how we have the same open date, the TSSAA may have stepped in,” Davis said. “But it didn’t get to that point because I wasn’t going to take a win like that. That would be awfully cowardly to weasel out of it when you are able to play.”
So Central’s hopes for the playoffs start this week with Signal Mountain up next. While the Xs and Os are always important, Davis said the mental aspect of the game will be equally important.
“Coming out with the same intensity and focus that we had last week,” Davis answered when asked about this week’s key to the game. “I thought we came out ready to play and executed well. We just need to come out with the same energy and focus.”
