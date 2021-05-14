As expected, Tennessee Wesleyan will begin its quest for another national championship back in Kingsport.
The Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed in the Kingsport Bracket of the NAIA Baseball Opening Round, which will take place May 17-20 at Hunter Wright Stadium, the NAIA revealed Thursday evening.
TWU (51-4), which swept the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) regular-season and tournament championships, will open against the winner between No. 4 seed Northwestern Ohio and No. 5 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) in the nightcap Monday, May 17.
No. 2 Indiana University-Southeast and No. 3 Warner (Florida) are on the opposite side of the bracket. The Opening Round is a double-elimination tournament, and three more games will be played on May 18.
The Bulldogs are at least familiar with one team in the bracket. TWU played the bracket’s second seed, IU-Southeast, in a series back in February. Wesleyan had eked a 10-9 win in the first game against IU-Southeast, then throttled the Grenadiers 17-1 and 11-1 in the series’ last two games.
“Obviously, we played IU-Southeast, so we have a pretty good understanding of who they are,” said TWU coach Billy Berry. “I don’t know much about the rest of them, other than they’ve had some pretty good wins during the year. We’ll dive a little bit more into them in the morning (Friday) as a staff and start going through each team and seeing what they’ve got and that sort of thing. But IU-Southeast is the only one we’re really familiar with at this point.”
Two games are scheduled for May 19, with the nightcap possibly being the Opening Round championship game. If another game is required to determine the Opening Round champion, it will be played May 20.
The Opening Round champion advances to the Avista NAIA Baseball World Series, which takes place May 28-June 4 in Lewiston, Idaho.
All Opening Round game times are still to be determined, although based on previous tournament times and NAIA suggested times, the Bulldogs are likely to play their first game of the Opening Round at 6 p.m. Monday.
Live statistics and live video for the tournament will be available for the Opening Round. Links will be listed on social media and on twbulldogs.com when made available. Ticket prices for the opening round will be announced when made available.
The Bulldogs will be considered the heavy favorite, having received a No. 1 ranking in the fifth and final NAIA national poll of the season on Wednesday.
“We’ll take the same approach into this tournament that we took into the regular season the last week, and we’ve bee pretty successful doing the things we’ve been doing this year, so I can’t really see us changing anything at this point,” Berry said. “It’s just staying consistent with what we’ve been doing all year long, is what we hope to do moving forward.”
Also representing the AAC in the NAIA tournament are Bryan College and Reinhardt.
Bryan is the third seed in the Lakeland Bracket in Winter Haven, Florida, and Reinhardt the third seed in the Williamsburg Bracket in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
