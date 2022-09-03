The McMinn County Cherokees fought through adversity to make a major statement at home Friday night.
Despite losing their senior quarterback early on and being unable to pull away from the Rhea County Golden Eagles for a bit, the Cherokees began their stampede in the second quarter and didn't let up until the final horn sounded with McMinn County up 43-14.
"To come out and play a good game tonight, especially with our second string quarterback - our backup, our jack of all trades - I think it showed the mettle of our team," McMinn head coach Bo Cagle said. "I think it showed what we can do when we focus on ourselves and not really worry about our opponent."
It would've been hard for things to start off better for the homestanding Cherokees, as they took the ball first and a Golden Eagle jumped offside. After a loss of one, quarterback Jayden Miller took off down the right sideline for a 53 yard gain.
That set the Cherokees up at the Rhea County 27 and, four plays later, Miller again kept it himself and punched in the opening touchdown. Spencer Sullins made his first point after attempt, putting the hosts up 7-0 inside of three minutes into the game.
Disaster struck for McMinn on Rhea's first possession, however, as Miller was injured five plays into the drive. Five plays after that, Golden Eagle quarterback Kaleb Martin hit Bryce Dupre six yards downfield in the end zone for six. Cole Ruehling added the seventh point and the game was knotted at seven.
Both teams traded punts on the following possessions as Miller would leave for the rest of the game and his replacement would be fellow senior Caden Hester.
"It was a huge impact," Cagle said of losing Miller. "Both quarterbacks in the game at the same time playing defense, one of them goes down and we have to put in a backup on defense and that's not an easy offense, normally, to stop."
He noted that while Hester played well, it was a rallying point for the entire team.
"Everybody had a hand in it," Cagle said. "We had people step up and step in that we didn't expect and everybody played well tonight."
That included Hester, he noted.
"He played great on defense. He led our offense, played with a lot of confidence and swagger and that's what we had to have to win the game," Cagle said.
Just before the first quarter ended, tailback Davion Evans got the Cherokee offense going again with three runs for 13 yards. Hester added on a 10-yard scamper to start the second and then tailback Cody Thompson added on 17 yards of his own to set the hosts up at Rhea's 29.
An offside penalty later, Hester went up the middle for four and then Evans took a sweep to the left and nobody caught him on a 20-yard TD run. Sullins was true on the PAT to make it 14-7 and McMinn had a lead it would never surrender.
Luke Hensley would end Rhea's next drive with an interception at the Cherokee 32 and then the offense went back to work. Two chunk plays in the middle of the drive - a 33-yard Hester to Hayden Smith pass over the middle and then a 20-yard Thompson run - put the hosts in the red zone.
Thompson covered the rest of the distance on a pair of runs and Sullins extended McMinn's lead to 21-7.
Another turnover snuffed out another Golden Eagle drive as McMinn's defense recorded a fumble recovery and then Hester and Evans combined for five runs covering 24 yards.
The capper was a one-yard plunge by Hester for the score, but after a Rhea penalty the two-point conversion attempt failed. That left the tally at 27-7 McMinn and that was the halftime score.
A three-and-out for Rhea opened the second half and then Hester went back to work, hitting Dakota Thompson for nine yards and then, after a six-yard Evans scamper, Hester broke through the middle of the Rhea line and rolled 44 yards for the score. Sullins continued his good night, putting the Cherokees ahead 34-7.
The Golden Eagles tried to show some life on their next drive with a Martin touchdown, but a lengthy ensuing drive by McMinn ended just about all hope for the visitors.
The Cherokees put together a series that started with 5:04 left in the third and ended on the first play of the fourth quarter. It covered 84 yards and saw Hester run for 29 and then hit Hensley for 13 to open it. On the first play of the fourth, Sullins ended the drive with a 24 yard field goal to make it 37-14.
The Cherokee defense stepped up for another takeaway on the following drive, as Ethan Faulkner ended the Golden Eagles' hopes on Rhea's 28. It took just four plays for the Cherokees to punch in the next score, a two-yard plunge by Hester. A bobbled snap kept the PAT attempt from happening, leading to the final tally of 43-14.
The Golden Eagles put together one last lengthy drive, but Hensley put the icing on the game cake with his second interception of the night.
Unofficially, Hester ended up carrying the ball nine times for 120 yards on the night. He also completed all three of his passes for 55 yards.
This win came one week after the Cherokee offense struggled to just three points against rival Cleveland.
"We didn't play well last week," Cagle said. "We worked hard on that and we knew we weren't going to do that again this week."
Instead, the offense lit up the scoreboard and Cagle said he's optimistic about what this game means going forward.
"They've dominated this region for several years," he said. "To get this win is big for our program right now."
The Cherokees will look to keep the momentum going Friday night when they travel to arch-rival Bradley Central. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
