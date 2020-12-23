High school sports will be a family affair for a while.
Tennessee is currently one of the hotspots in the United States for active COVID-19 cases. Tennessee added 4,441 COVID on Monday, including 133 deaths.
As a result, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, backed by the TSSAA, has issued Executive Order 70 dealing with the size of crowds in public places.
Part of that order is that high schools can allow only household family members of athletes to sporting events. It also prohibits cheerleaders and dance teams from attending games.
The order is currently in effect until Jan. 19.
How this affects different schools will depend on how restrictive they have been the past couple of months.
McMinn County High School has already been giving only six tickets to each athlete to give to their parents, siblings, grandparents and other extended family.
The new order, however, says only those from that athlete’s household may attend the game, so that will still be a change for the Cherokees and Lady Cherokees.
McMinn County High School Principal Joe Young said he will sit down with McMinn Athletic Director Bo Cagle, McMinn Director of Schools Lee Parkison and the staff at the McMinn County Schools central office to discuss the best course to take.
“I have told the coaches that it is just day by day, game by game and practice by practice,” Young said. “If something happens and the girls can’t play we will just play the boys and vice versa.”
Young did say that McMinn is lucky to have Josh Boggess streaming the games so that people who can’t attend can watch it from home.
Young is still not sure how wrestling will operate as it sometimes brings large crowds, especially when Cleveland or Bradley visit. He does not like the fact that cheerleaders and dancers can’t participate.
“I am frustrated with the fact that we can’t allow our cheerleaders and dancers,” Young said. “It’s important for them and it’s important for us. I’d be curious as to their reasoning for that.”
McMinn Central Athletic Director Brent Masingale is also disappointed that the cheerleaders and dance team won’t get to perform what they have practiced hard to do.
“I feel bad for them,” Masingale said. “Cheerleading is as important to them as basketball is to basketball players.”
Meigs County had been limiting its number of basketball fans already and that number will go down quite a bit now.
“We had limited to 400 fans and we were talking about limiting it to less than that,” Meigs County Director of Schools Clint Baker said. “Now the governor and the TSAA have done that to us.”
Baker estimated that they might be able to let 200 fans in, or maybe even less. He wasn’t sure of the precise number yet.
Masingale said Central has been limiting attendance to one-third of capacity, but hasn’t reached the number yet. He estimated that Central has had about 350 fans per game and that the new restriction would mean roughly 150-200 fans will be able to attend.
That brings up the subject of economics. Game officials — referees — are not cheap. Meigs usually has one boys junior varsity and then the girls and boys varsity games and that will be about $450 for the referees. Young said it usually costs McMinn between $400-$500 and McMinn has other expenses as well on game days. Masingale said Central usually pays $640 for officials, plus paying for the scorekeeper, public address announcer, security and other game day personnel.
If less fans are allowed to pay their way in that means teams may take a monetary hit by playing.
“If we can break even that would be great,” Young said.
Masingale added that Central will be cutting it close as to whether they would take a loss by playing.
But regardless of the financial situation, Baker, Masingale and Young said Meigs and the McMinn schools plan to play.
“We just want the kids to be able to play,” Young said. “If we have to take a loss then we will find another way to make it up.”
Both Masingale and Baker said the main goal is to let the players play.
“We want the kids play and we will continue to play as long as there is a safe environment for them to play in and as long as the TSSAA will let us,” Baker said.
