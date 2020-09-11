CLEVELAND - McMinn County began the Cleveland Classic with a 7-1 win over the hosting Lady Raiders on Thursday at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex.
Six different Lady Cherokees scored, led by Addie Smith with two goals. Allison Hansford, Lainey Buchanan, Kylee Hockman, Sydnee Duncan and Lexi Lawson all contributed a goal each. Smith, Duncan, Grace McDonald and Anna Brown dished one assist each.
McMinn (4-1) continues the Cleveland Classic 5:45 p.m. today against Signal Mountain, the two-time defending Class A state champion. The Lady Tribe concludes the tournament 11 a.m. Saturday against Maryville, which was a Class AAA state semifinalist last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.