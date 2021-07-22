LENOIR CITY – McMinn Central proved opportunistic on both sides of the ball in its latest 7-on-7 outing.
The Chargers scored nine touchdowns on offense and intercepted 10 passes on defense during a five-team passing league event Wednesday at Lenoir City High School.
"Those guys are flying around. Coach (Steven) Stone, he's our secondary coach, he's doing a really good job with those guys,” said Central head coach Matt Moody. “We had some basketball players who just came out this week, so they're still learning as we go. I feel like we're pretty athletic in the back there, so I'm very proud of those guys and the progress that they're making.”
Quarterback Novice Cox threw only two interceptions on the evening, against 46-70 passing for all nine Central touchdowns. Darius Carden led the Chargers in touchdown catches with four, while McCain Baker caught three scores and Bay Harbison and Blake Elrod one each.
That offensive production against a combined slate of Sweetwater, Tellico Plains, Gibbs and Lenoir City was encouraging to Moody as Central continues to install its new offense, which will be more of a spread scheme.
“We're getting better,” Moody said. “Guys are starting to learn what we're doing scheme-wise. It's all brand-new to them, but they're picking it up. A lot less questions now than they had before the dead period, so I was pleased.”
Elrod led the Chargers on defense with four interceptions, and Baker picked off two more and Harbison, Carden, River Turpin and Tristan Miller one each.
Baker got the afternoon started with an interception against Tellico, and Central's defense forced the Bears to five straight incompletions after. But Tellico scored two touchdowns in the last minutes of its offensive possession.
The format for the 7-on-7 event was one team possessing the ball and the other on defense for eight straight minutes before teams rotated.
Elrod scored a touchdown against Sweetwater out of the backfield, but Cox's two interceptions both came against the Wildcats' defense.
The Chargers evened their cumulative score against Tellico, 2-2, with touchdown catches by Carden and Harbison. Central then took its only so-called loss against Sweetwater, 2-1, as the Wildcats' offense tossed two touchdowns.
Central played two offensive and two defensive series each against Gibbs, from north of Knoxville, and hosting team Lenoir City. The Chargers ended up with a 4-3 margin of victory against Gibbs in a shootout, with Baker catching all three of his touchdowns against that opponent. Carden caught another score against the Eagles.
Gibbs struck on offense with three touchdowns over four passes early in its first offensive series, but the Chargers kept the Eagles from scoring any more after.
Central's result against Lenoir City ended in a 2-2 tie, with Carden scoring twice. The Chargers finished strong defensively, with six of their picks on the evening coming against the Panthers.
"I think from a team standpoint, we're light-years ahead of where we were when we were at Polk County and Cumberland County,” Moody said. “Our guys are learning to compete every play. I felt like we got after it today. Today is the hottest day we've had, so these guys aren't used to practicing and getting after it like that. We went hard for two hours and I was really pleased with our effort and our attitude today in the way we competed.”
Central plays its last 7-on-7 event 6 p.m. today at Soddy-Daisy High School. Full contact practice begins for football programs around the state on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.