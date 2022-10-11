McMinn County dictated its game all evening, and Rhea County was no match this time around.
Five different players scored goals for the Lady Cherokees, who marched out to a 3-0 halftime lead and a 5-0 win in the District 5-AAA tournament semifinals Tuesday at the McMinn County soccer complex.
For the fifth straight year, the Lady Tribe (8-4-1) advanced to the district championship round as well as the Region 3-AAA tournament bracket. And it did so against a Lady Eagles squad that had been pesky during their regular-season meeting, which McMinn had won 5-3 after answering a Rhea rally from two goals down.
This time, the No. 2 seed Lady Cherokees stayed in control from start to finish and never let third-seeded Rhea (13-5-1) off the mat. McMinn finished Tuesday with a 21-10 overall shot advantage, 16-5 on goal, and built a 6-3 corner kicks advantage.
“We played our game of soccer. We kept it on the ground,” said McMinn head coach Arielle Halsall. “We find the passes and we found the seams that broke through and gave us our goal-scoring opportunities. We didn’t play much kickball, which in the last game (against Rhea) we kind of fell to how they play with the kickball. And this time, we played our game of soccer and that’s why we won.”
Freshman Kylee Winder struck the first blow in the second minute, collecting a long through ball from Kayleigh Ridley on a breakaway and sending the line drive to the net.
The Lady Cherokees were whistled several times for offside in the first half, but the Lady Eagles got few opportunities on McMinn’s side of the field. Kylee Hockman extended McMinn’s lead with 5:30 before halftime when she took a pass from Mackenzie Howard, fired an initial shot that the Rhea goalkeeper deflected right back to her, then sent the cleanup shot into the goal.
Lexi Lawson made it 3-0 for the Lady Tribe with the finish after Winder slotted her a pass in the Rhea 18-yard box.
“It’s been amazing this year. We are not a one-threat team,” Halsall said. “We have our whole front group as goal-scoring threats, and tonight they all produced goals for us. So that gives us a lot of momentum going into the rest of our season. they all have goals. They know they can do it, and we’re excited for the opportunity to come out and do that against Walker Valley (in the district title game).”
Rhea’s most meaningful threats were two free kick shots on goal in the first four minutes of the second half, but McMinn goalkeeper Bella Hooper secured the save on both. Hooper finished with five saves.
Kyndal Rollo’s free kick from near the center line skipped off the Rhea goalie’s legs for McMinn’s fourth goal with 27 minutes left. Mitzy Ayala-Renteria added the Lady Cherokees’ fifth score by beating the keeper to a loose ball near the mouth of the goal with 2:22 remaining.
McMinn now turns its attention to the District 5-AAA championship game 7 p.m. Thursday at top seed Walker Valley, who defeated No. 4 Cleveland 2-0 in the other semifinal. The Lady Cherokees are aiming for what would be their fifth straight district title, as well as revenge for a 3-2 loss to the Lady Mustangs from the regular season that had ended their 31-game winning streak against district opponents.
“Just going into our next game with the mindset of we’re a team, we’re in this together, it’s we over me,” Halsall said. “We’ve just got to come out and fight hard for each other.”
