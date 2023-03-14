COPPERHILL – Meigs County started its baseball season a little earlier than originally scheduled, but it won with ease.
The Tigers cranked out 10 hits and took advantage of seven Copper Basin errors in a 12-1 season-opening victory Tuesday at Copper Basin High School.
Levi Caldwell got the win in his four-inning start, getting three strikeouts against one walk, one hit and one earned run. Nathan Hull finished the last three innings, fanning four batters and giving up one hit and one walk.
Hull also hit 3-4 with a double and an RBI. Nate Levy and Hunter Davis each hit 2-5, with Davis also getting an RBI. Payton Armour, who hit 1-3, knocked a solo home run to lead off the top of the seventh inning, and Brody Goins also recorded an RBI.
"It's always great to start your season off 1-0 and have some positive vibes going into your next game,” said Meigs head coach Tyler Roberts. “We had solid pitching today from Nathan Hull and Levi Caldwell and Hull really swung the bat great today as did Nate Levy. As a team we have a lot to work on and clean up as we go into tomorrow's game versus Red Bank."
The Tigers scored two runs in the first inning, then three in the fourth and fifth and four more in the seventh.
Meigs shuffled its schedule for the opening week to account for forecast rain Friday, when the Tigers were originally scheduled to play Copper Basin.
The Tigers play 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against Red Bank, then a doubleheader at home Thursday, starting 4:45 p.m. against Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) and then playing Oakdale after the conclusion of the first game.
