HARRIMAN — Macey Bunch and Connleigh Irwin made history Monday for Meigs County tennis. Chris Plaster and Easton and Ethan Meadows had to wait until the next day to do the same thanks to Mother Nature.
But after the Region 2-2A tournament concluded Tuesday at Roane State Community College — after rain forced a break in the action Monday — all five Meigs tennis players were region champions in their respective events and headed to the TSSAA Spring Fling for the first time in program history.
“Thanks to all the fans and the administration. The county is supporting us big-time,” said Meigs head coach Danny Wilson of the program’s historic showing. “The boys and the girls played their butts off. We made some more history today.”
After cruising in the semifinal round, Bunch and Irwin were matched up against the doubles team from Kingston, Braxton Fritz and Alex Roberts, who had beaten them three previous times this season.
But after winning the first set in a tiebreak, the Lady Tiger duo made it clear Monday was going to be different.
“I think us losing to them the first three times, I think they just thought that they had it,” Bunch said. “And then we went and worked for it, and we accomplished what we needed to.”
Irwin and Bunch dominated in the second set and finished off a 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 victory for the region title and state tournament berth.
“I think that was our mindset was go in and get it done and show them we came there not (just) to play,” Irwin said.
As juniors this season, Bunch and Irwin fulfilled a goal they had since they started as freshmen.
“It’s always been a goal of mine since freshman year, so it’s really nice to achieve it,” Bunch said. “And not only that, but we’re the first-ever girls’ doubles team to go to state (from Meigs), so it’s just really good to have that and know that I achieved that.”
“I think we feel really accomplished by doing this and being the first girls (at Meigs) to ever do this,” Irwin added.
Plaster dismissed his semifinal opponent from Loudon 6-0, 6-0, then won the first set against Kingston’s Noah Nelson before rain pushed the conclusion to Tuesday. But the senior carried on the next day to finish off the 6-2, 6-2 win for the region title and his state berth.
“I’m just really excited about how I performed, and it’s my senior year and my last go at it, and I’m just glad I performed the way I did,” Plaster said. “It really means a lot, since I just started last year, so I’m just glad at how much I’ve improved over the past year of just playing. I’ve worked at it every day and had to grind for it.”
Plaster hadn’t been that far from potentially facing a teammate for the region title and state appearance, as Meigs junior Dez Smith pushed Kingston’s Nelson to the brink in the semifinal before falling 6-4, 7-6 (7-3 tiebreak).
“It felt pretty good, especially since it was my first year playing,” Smith said. “I plan to come back better next year.”
The Meadows cousins outlasted their semifinal opponents from Kingston 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, then won their first set of the boys’ doubles championship round against Rockwood’s team before Monday’s rain halted play from them as well.
Back in action Tuesday, the Meadowses, both juniors, finished off their 6-4, 7-5 win for the title and state ticket.
“It feels pretty good being able to keep it in the family, with the Meadows bloodline,” Easton Meadows said. “But it would be hard to do without the support of Danny (Wilson) and the Meigs County administration and the teachers and everybody. They supported us all the way through.”
“I think it’s really great. It means a lot to us because we’re the first doubles team to ever make it to state,” Ethan Meadows added. “We made history today, and hopefully we can make some more history next week, next Thursday in Murfreesboro.”
The Meigs boys still have an opportunity to qualify for the team state tournament when they play their Class A sectional Thursday at University School in Johnson City.
The individual Class A tournament starts Thursday, May 25, at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, with all of Meigs’ players playing their first-round matches at 9 a.m. CDT. Plaster begins boys’ singles against Obion County’s Olin Johnson, the Meadowses begin boys’ doubles play against Graham Mefford and Kyrylo Hnatsuko of University School, and Bunch and Irwin start girls’ doubles against Molly Kizer and Shelby Bondurant of Union City.
First-round winners advance to the semifinals, which take place 2 p.m. that Thursday for Class A. Semifinals winners play in the championship match 11 a.m. Friday, May 26.
