MURFREESBORO – Four seniors special to second-year head coach Randy Casey led McMinn County to one of its most accomplished basketball seasons in recent memory, but the coach and those outgoing seniors expect their achievements to be just the beginning for the program.
"I just talked to my seniors, and I'm going to get emotional here,” Casey said. “My four seniors, Hayden Smith, Tucker Monroe, Davion Evans and Caden Hester, are the very best leaders that I have ever coached. This guy over here (Smith), when I first got him, he grizzled at accepting a responsibility role. He's grown into it, and I'm so proud of him. The other guys, Caden Hester, he's been a leader for me from the day I walked in the door. Tucker Monroe leads by example and is probably the hardest worker I have been around. And Dave Evans plays as hard as he can play ever second of every game of every practice. And those guys have set the bar for our program and set the standard.”
The Cherokees' final 27-8 record represents the most wins a boys' basketball team has had in school history. This 2022-2023 team was the first at McMinn County to win the regular-season and tournament district championships, region tournament title and sectional game all in the same season. McMinn advanced to the TSSAA state tournament for the first time since 2011 and for the ninth time in program history.
When I got here, everybody said, 'Coach you can't beat Cleveland. You can't beat Walker Valley. You can't beat Bradley (Central). You can't win the district, you can't win the region,'” Casey said. “All these things we can't do. They told us all these things we can't do. Well guess what? We've done them all, so we can. And these guys, our seniors, have established McMinn County as, in my opinion, the gold standard in our district and our region. And that's my opinion, and that's debatable to some people, but we'll debate it all day. And this is probably the most connected group of young men I have every coached.”
About the only hole on these Cherokees' resumé was reaching the final four of state, coming short of that after a 74-55 loss to Memphis Overton in the Class 4A quarterfinals of The BlueCross Basketball Championships on Tuesday in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University. Only two McMinn boys' basketball teams have reached the state semifinals, those in 1954 and 1991.
"This team has made a historic run, and I'm glad they let me go along for the ride with them,” Casey said. “So I love these guys, and I told them in the locker room just now I miss them already. I miss them already.”
Smith intends to watch the future Cherokees' efforts with great interest – and be there for them as often as possible.
"I just want to say it was a blessing, but I hope it just continues to keep going and going and going, because I'm going to be around so I'm going to be coming to the games and supporting them,” Smith said. “I love Coach Casey, and what he said was we're really close. Everybody on that team is my brother, for real.”
Beyond their success on the court, what stood out to Casey about this team was how much interest it sparked in the school, the city of Athens and in McMinn County. Crowds numbered in the thousands in the MCHS gymnasium during the Region 3-4A tournament and the sectional on the Tribe's way to state.
And that also bodes well for the future of the basketball program itself, with younger boys wanting more to grow up and be a part of it.
"People that haven't been to games in 20 years are coming back,” Casey said. “People that have never been to games ever are there. And those seniors and this team has set that standards, and now the rest of these guys, little guys, young guys coming in, everybody coming in. Every game, after every game, we'll allow our little league people to come in, 8 to 10 or 12 years old, we'll have 30 at one time. When we come in right here, they're in a huddle with us because they want to be those guys now.
“When I got here they really couldn't care less about those guys, but now they want to be those guys. So this team, without question, in 32 years is my favorite team that I have ever coached, without question, and I will always remember that.”
Of course, with the graduation of their four seniors, McMinn will be tasked with finding four new starters next season. But the players behind those seniors have the benefit of seeing how getting to the state tournament is done.
"I think that we got here, and now these other guys got a taste of it,” Casey said. “And they definitely know what it feels like, what it smells like, what it sounds like, and they want it again. I think that's what will drive us and fuel us in the future. And I think that's, like I said, the standard that we set, and I don't think these guys, our team, our future of our program, will settle for anything less. And I think that's what has been established here this year.”
Reese Frazier, who as a sophomore this year will be the lone returning starter next season, already has his sights on returning to the “Glass House,” along with his teammates.
"The first thing is all four of these seniors have left, in my opinion, not only as connected as we are, but they've really showed me – and I can name me, Trent (Peak), Will Benton, Brady Mullins – all those guys,” Frazier said. “Now we know what a winning team through just being connected looks like. And so that's the most important thing that they've left. But I have complete faith that we'll be right back here next year. There's not a doubt in my mind that we'll be back here next year with the guys that we've got coming up. They're just as good and I think they can fill just the roles that the four seniors we've got right now can.”
If the Cherokees' new leaders form a bond as these outgoing seniors have, Smith believes he will see them back in Murfreesboro.
"I think if they just keep the brotherhood tight then they'll be able to do it,” Smith said. “All it takes is giving it your all and then staying close, really.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.