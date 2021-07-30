OOLTEWAH — A new region, a new classification, plenty of new faces and quite possibly a new offensive philosophy.
What McMinn County will look like on the football field this fall could be anyone’s guess, but whatever the scheme and the playcalling, coach Bo Cagle asked only one thing of the Cherokees’ identity for 2021 when he spoke at the Region 4-5A media day on Wednesday at Ooltewah High School.
“I’m not pushing an identity other than being a tough, physical football team,” said Cagle, entering his 15th season as the Tribe head football coach. “Other than that, we’ll figure everything else out as we go.”
And the Cherokees have a lot to figure out and not much time to do so as they begin play in Region 4-5A this season, having dropped down to Class 5A from 6A after reclassification.
McMinn lost nine starters on offense from last year’s team, which finished with a 10-1 record, runner-up spot in Region 2-6A and advancement to the second round of the playoffs. Those graduation losses include four offensive linemen, three of whom are set to begin their college football careers, and the Cherokees’ all-time leading rusher, Jalen Hunt.
Replacing Hunt’s 5,754 career rushing yards and the offensive line that paved the way for those will be a tall task.
“You just can’t do that with one player, so hopefully as a team we’re coming into the season knowing that we’ve got to rally the guys to do more,” Cagle said. “Last year if you got into trouble, you could find No. 17 (Hunt) and give him the ball and he’d get you out of a lot of those troubles. We don’t have that now.”
Fortunately for the Cherokees, one of the two returning players on offense is quarterback Jayden Miller, who is coming off a sophomore season in which he was named Sophomore of the Year in McMinn’s former region. Miller threw for 819 yards and 12 touchdowns last year and ran for another 756 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Cagle expects the dual threat Miller provides to be a tremendous asset as the Tribe continues to break in four new offensive linemen and new players in the backfield and out wide. As might be expected, McMinn has been emphasizing the passing game more this fall than it did the last few years.
“Even in the passing game, we’re not blocking very well up front, we’re just not, because our offensive line is inexperienced and we don’t know what we’re doing yet,” Cagle said. “So the good thing about him (Miller) is that he can make plays with his legs. He ran the ball all last year and was basically our second running back there in the backfield. So he can make plays with his legs and take pressure off that offensive line until they can get where they can start doing the things they need to do.”
Miller, one of three McMinn players who accompanied Cagle at the media day, is eager to show what he and the Cherokees can do through the air this season.
“Last year, we obviously had a great running back so we ran the ball quite a bit,” Miller said. “But then this year, it’s fun with Coach Cagle letting us air it out and throw the ball pretty deep. It’s a big difference from last year, but it’s pretty fun.”
Caden Hester, who has moved to receiver and safety this season, is also enjoying the renewed emphasis on the pass.
“It’s real fun,” said Hester, a junior. “Like today in practice, I think Jayden rolled left or whatever he did, and you couldn’t see him but the ball was flying and hit me right in the hands. It’s super-fun to see the ball in the air.”
McMinn doesn’t face quite as much of a rebuild on the defensive side of the ball, with three of four starting defensive linemen and two of three starting linebackers returning. The secondary, which Cagle expected to be the hardest hit by graduation, has been bolstered by several new arrivals, including basketball standouts Ty Runyan and Davion Evans.
“With the addition of players, we’ve gotten pretty deep in the secondary,” Cagle said. “That was one of the things going into the season that we thought was going to give us problems, but I think we’re probably ahead of the curve than I thought we were going to be in our secondary.”
Landon Feggins, also present at the media day, is looking to break out as a sophomore at both outside linebacker spots after significant playing time as a freshman last year.
“I think the environment I grew up in last year, especially getting as much playing time as I did as a freshman, equipped me really good for this year,” Feggins said. “Because I have really good defensive people like Kutler Blackwell, who is still with us. And then cornerbacks like (recent graduate) Noah B(rown), just people like that who come up to me and said just be a leader and step up this year.”
One positive for McMinn’s roster this season is its size. The Cherokees have 74 players listed on the varsity roster that was issued Wednesday. That roster includes roughly 30 freshmen, compared to 13 seniors this season.
McMinn will be tested very early, with a gauntlet of Cleveland, Rhea County and Bradley Central, in order, coming in weeks two through four. Rhea, the defending Region 4-5A champion with a 10-2 record last year, is the Cherokees’ region-opening opponent.
“If we can make it through that physically OK, I think that we’ll start getting better throughout the rest of the season,” Cagle said.
And for McMinn, there is still the extra sting from the controversial way last year’s campaign ended, when its second-round playoff game at Dobyns-Bennett was canceled due to a COVID-19-related issue shortly before the game was set to kick off. The TSSAA later decided to advance Dobyns-Bennett, ending McMinn’s season in an off-field decision.
“I think last year, in our team’s opinion being wronged the way we were, we have a chip on our shoulders,” Feggins said. “Which I guess even still, that’s something McMinn County kind of always has, like the underdogs I guess you could say. So I think we’re going to bring it like we always do, but probably a little more this year than last, because we may not be as good but we’re going to be dogs.”
And while Cagle insists 2020’s ending has no bearing on 2021, he recognized that his players might use that for motivation — which is certainly fine by him.
“I think that any kind of adversity is beneficial. Any kind,” Cagle said. “And that was some adversity that we had no control over. And a lot of times that’s how it is. We can’t control it, and if we can’t control it, we can’t spend our time worrying about that stuff. We’ve got to move on to the next thing, and I think our kids, if they use it for motivation, that’s good, but I still think that 2020 team has nothing to do with 2021.”
The Owls return a wealth of experience, including 23 seniors. Ooltewah’s entire receiving corps returns, as well as speedy starting tailback Takoda Jones. The Owls’ battle for the starting quarterback position is ongoing.
Ooltewah is also breaking in a new kicker after the graduation of the reliable Braeden Haynes.
The Mustangs have 42 incoming freshmen on their roster and 26 seniors, but they will feature six new starters on offense, including a new quarterback. Ryan Lay, who has impressed in 7-on-7 work, succeeds Tucker Pope, who signed with Tennessee State after a stellar two seasons as Walker Valley’s signal caller.
Walker Valley only returns two starters on defense, which finished 2020 as the program’s second-best scoring defense in history. Potentially helping both the secondary and the receiving corps along is the arrival of Daishun Sims, a Chattanooga Central transfer who holds an offer from Austin Peay.
